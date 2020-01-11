Community calendar: Theater, politics, libraries and more

Stage show: ‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Jan. 8 and 10 a.m., Jan. 10 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $10 donation to Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.

Paint class: “Simple snowman acrylic,” 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 9 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. To register, visit http://bit.ly/SimpleSnowman.

State assembly: State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck office hours, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.

Crochet 101: from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 13 at Badger High School, Room 605, 220 E. South St. To register, visit http://bit.ly/BCE_Winter2020. Participants are asked to bring a ball of cotton yarn and darning needle.

Open house: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Event to honor retiring director Anita O’Brien and welcome new director Michelle Carter. Call 262-728-3111 for information.