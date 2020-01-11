Community calendar: Theater, politics, libraries and more

Stage show: ‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Jan. 8 and 10 a.m., Jan. 10 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $10 donation to Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.
Paint class: “Simple snowman acrylic,” 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 9 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. To register, visit http://bit.ly/SimpleSnowman.
State assembly: State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck office hours, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.
Crochet 101: from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 13 at Badger High School, Room 605, 220 E. South St. To register, visit http://bit.ly/BCE_Winter2020. Participants are asked to bring a ball of cotton yarn and darning needle.
Open house: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Event to honor retiring director Anita O’Brien and welcome new director Michelle Carter. Call 262-728-3111 for information.
Library sale: Book and bake sale, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, friends only; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 17, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18, non-friends members. 262-723-2678.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whtiewater.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 20, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St./Highway 120, East Troy.
Succession workshop: From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 21, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Farm succession and estate planning. Registration $20 per person. Go to farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/cultivating, call 262-741-4963 or email Jim.Versweyveld@wisc.edu.
Support group: Southeast Wisconsin Asperger’s (ASD), 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Guest speakers: Sue and Pastor Tracy McConnell. Group meets fourth Monday of each month. Call 262-960-1343 to reserve seating. Space is limited.
Dungeons & Dragons event: 2 p.m., Feb. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Blood drives: Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5, University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall, Whitewater.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Pesticide training: 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Obtain pesticide applicator certification. Call 262-741-4963 or email gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu to register and for more details.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Whitewater Middle School, 401 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
Dungeons & Dragons celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22 at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.