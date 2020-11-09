Community calendar: Veterans Day and other upcoming events

Live music: Songwriter nights open mic and performances, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 5, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Lake Geneva. First Thursday every month.

Travel club: Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, 10 a.m., Nov. 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Register for the Nov. 11 “Taste of Wisconsin” trip or the Dec. 12 trip to Port Washington. To register, arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Veterans Day: Honoring veterans, Nov. 7, Trinity Church, Bloomfield, dedication of Troop 239 Eagle Project 10:30 a.m., N1265 Park Road, and a Veterans Day lunch and flag retirement ceremony, 11:30 a.m., W775 Geranium Road.

Veterans dinner: Nov. 8, Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by the Lake Como Beach Women’s Club.

Grief panel: A panel of speakers discussing grief management. 6 pm., Nov. 18, Elkhorn Area High School auditorium, 482 E. Geneva St.