Community calendar

Flu shots: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 23, Walworth County Health & Human Services building, 1910 Highway NN, Elkhorn. 262-741-3200 or email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us for questions.
Historical society: Show and tell, 7 p.m., Jan. 23, Golden Years Retirement Village, lower level auditorium, 270 Ridge Rd, Walworth. 262-275-2426.
Art demonstration: 7 p.m., Jan. 23, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Artist Leslie Wiercioch will demonstrate the technique of using cold wax and oil to create a painting.
Open house: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 26, St. Francis de Sales Parish School, 130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 262-248-2778 or email registrar@sfdslg.org.
Support group: Southeast Wisconsin Asperger’s, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Fourth Monday of each month. 262-960-1343 to reserve seating.
Winter birding: 7 p.m., Jan. 28, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting features program by Wayne Rohde. Free, open to the public.
Author visit: 2 p.m., Jan. 31, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Wisconsin native Bill Stokes will discuss his book “Margaret’s War.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Wood carving: 10 a.m., Feb. 1, Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 William St., Williams Bay. Nancy and Roger Odalen discuss Norwegian rosemaling, wood carving and Wisconsin folk art.
Dungeons & Dragons: 2 p.m., Feb. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 4 and 5, University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall, Whitewater.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 5, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Pesticide training: 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Pesticide applicator certification. 262-741-4963 or email gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu.
Guest speaker: 10 a.m. Feb. 7, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Dr. Ben Johnson to discuss Duesterbeck Winery at Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792 for more information.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Whitewater Middle School, 401 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva