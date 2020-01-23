Community calendar

Flu shots: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 23, Walworth County Health & Human Services building, 1910 Highway NN, Elkhorn. 262-741-3200 or email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us for questions.

Historical society: Show and tell, 7 p.m., Jan. 23, Golden Years Retirement Village, lower level auditorium, 270 Ridge Rd, Walworth. 262-275-2426.

Art demonstration: 7 p.m., Jan. 23, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Artist Leslie Wiercioch will demonstrate the technique of using cold wax and oil to create a painting.

Open house: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 26, St. Francis de Sales Parish School, 130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 262-248-2778 or email registrar@sfdslg.org.

Support group: Southeast Wisconsin Asperger’s, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Fourth Monday of each month. 262-960-1343 to reserve seating.

Winter birding: 7 p.m., Jan. 28, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting features program by Wayne Rohde. Free, open to the public.