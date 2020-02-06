Community calendar

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 4 and 5, University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall, Whitewater.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 5, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Pesticide training: 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Pesticide applicator certification. 262-741-4963 or email gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu.
Senior travel: 10 a.m., Feb. 7, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Whitewater Middle School, 401 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
Buckthorn bonfire: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 8, Bromley Woods nature preserve, W5798 Greening Road, Whitewater. Volunteer to help the Geneva Lakes Conservancy. Hot chocolate and coffee.
Trivia night: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8, Democratic Party of Walworth County office, 15 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Music trivia. Prizes will be awarded. $10 donation to attend. For details, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/rockin, call 262-475-4540 or email walworthcodem@gmail.com.
Memory Cafe: from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 11 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Topic will be Valentine’s Day.
Stage show: “Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m, Feb. 12, and 10 a.m., Feb. 14, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 donation to benefit charity.
Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.