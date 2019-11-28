Community calendar

Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Church event: Pie fest, after 7 p.m. services, Nov. 27, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. All-you-can-eat pies.
Tree lighting: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 30, Abbey Resort, Fontana. Santa visit, hot cocoa and cookies, music and family activities.
UW Extension: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. UW-Extension Beef Team sponsor. Includes refreshments, speakers. Call 262-741-4962 for details.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67, town of Geneva.
Recipe ideas: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Informal discussion on recipes and foods from the past. Make a childhood recipe to share at the event. Call 262-275-5107 for details.
Informational meeting: Friends of Inspired Coffee, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 883 Main St., Lake Geneva. Information about shop and hiring plans.
Senior travel: 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club’s members-only meeting for Christmas celebration.
Santa breakfast: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dec. 7, Badger High School commons, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Breakfast, photos with Santa. $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for kids under 3. Benefits the Badger music department.
Craft fair: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 7 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Free admission.
Book sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Books, DVDs, CDs and more. Fundraiser for Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library.
A Victorian Christmas: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Entertainment, games, children’s crafts, refreshments. 262-248-6060.
Cookie walk: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church, 715 Wisconsin St. in Lake Geneva. Proceeds will go towards local charitable organizations.
Audubon society: 11:30 a.m., Dec. 8., Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. Auctions, brunch and more. Tickets $25. Call 262-684-5193 for reservations.
Library presentation: 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. “Christmas Around the World” features Chris Brookes as Aunt Ivy, sister of Santa Claus, expert on Christmas traditions.
Medicare workshop: From 1 to 2:30 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Elkhorn Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Learn about Medicare. Call 262-741-3400 or 800-365-1587 for details.
Historic preservation: “Tales of Lake Geneva,” Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, 2 p.m., Dec. 10, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Part of the museum’s Tuesday @ 2 program.
‘Miracle on 34th Street:’ Geneva Theatre Actors Guild production, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11, and 10 a.m., Dec. 13, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 13, the Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.