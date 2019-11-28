Community calendar

Senior travel: 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club’s members-only meeting for Christmas celebration.

Santa breakfast: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dec. 7, Badger High School commons, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Breakfast, photos with Santa. $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for kids under 3. Benefits the Badger music department.

Craft fair: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 7 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Free admission.

Book sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Books, DVDs, CDs and more. Fundraiser for Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library.

A Victorian Christmas: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Entertainment, games, children’s crafts, refreshments. 262-248-6060.

Cookie walk: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church, 715 Wisconsin St. in Lake Geneva. Proceeds will go towards local charitable organizations.