Community calendar

Santa visit: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Dec. 21, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Cookies, photos with Santa, make ornaments.
Winter solstice: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 21, White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Candlelight hikes, music, food, bonfire, storytelling and stargazing.
Church play: ‘The Hopeful Shepherd,’ Trinity Community Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 21, and 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Dec. 22, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. 262-279-3052.
Blood drive: 10:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 23, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Senior travel: 10 a.m., Jan. 3, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for trips. 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
State assembly: State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck office hours, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.