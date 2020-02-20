Community calendar

Free skiing: Military members, a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 21, Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Active military members ski free and discounts for family members.
Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Ecology talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. “Ecological Responses to Climate Change: Lessons from the Past,” Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting. Free, open to public.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Women’s health: Women’s Health Day event, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 28, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, N2950 state Highway 67, town of Geneva. Event is free and open to anyone, with complimentary lunch. RSVP by Feb. 26 at 888-39-MERCY.
Fish fry: 4 to 7 p.m., every Friday, Feb. 28 through April 3, St. Benedict Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana. Food served at 4:30 p.m. $12 adults, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 4 and younger.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., March 3, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.
Beer and wine tasting: 5 to 8 p.m., March 6, Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Dress up as favorite character for beer and wine tasting with vendors. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door.
Volunteer work: Free workshop, volunteer recruitment and management, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., March 10, Walworth County government center, 100 W. Walworth Ave., Elkhorn, room 214, presented by county volunteer services, 262-741-4223.
Church breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 14, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. Cost $5. For more information, call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com.