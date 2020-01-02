Community calendar

Senior travel: 10 a.m., Jan. 3, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for trips. 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
Night hike: 6 p.m. Jan. 4, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay, with s’mores.
Kids Expo: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 4 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
‘The Gin Game:’ 7:30 p.m., Jan. 8 and 10 a.m., Jan. 10 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $10 donation to Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.
State assembly: State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck office hours, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.
Library sale: Book and bake sale, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, friends only; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 17, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18, non-friends members. 262-723-2678.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whtiewater.
Farm info: University of Wisconsin Extension workshop, farm succession and estate planning, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 21, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Dungeons & Dragons event: 2 p.m., Feb. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Succession workshop: From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 21, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Farm succession and estate planning. Registration $20 per person. Go to farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/cultivating, call 262-741-4963 or email Jim.Versweyveld@wisc.edu.
Pesticide training: 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Obtain pesticide applicator certification. Call 262-741-4963 or email gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu to register and for more details.
Dungeons & Dragons celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22 at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.