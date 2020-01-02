Community calendar

Senior travel: 10 a.m., Jan. 3, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for trips. 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.

Night hike: 6 p.m. Jan. 4, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay, with s’mores.

Kids Expo: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 4 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.

‘The Gin Game:’ 7:30 p.m., Jan. 8 and 10 a.m., Jan. 10 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Cost is $10 donation to Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.

State assembly: State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck office hours, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.

Library sale: Book and bake sale, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, friends only; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 17, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18, non-friends members. 262-723-2678.