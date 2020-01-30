Community calendar

Author visit: 2 p.m., Jan. 31, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Wisconsin native Bill Stokes will discuss his book “Margaret’s War.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Whitewater cleanup: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 31, volunteers clean up Effigy Mounds Preserve. Contact Eric Boettcher, 262-473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov.
Wood carving: 10 a.m., Feb. 1, Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 William St., Williams Bay. Nancy and Roger Odalen, Norwegian wood carving and folk art.
Dungeons & Dragons: 2 p.m., Feb. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Baha’i service: 10 a.m., Feb. 2, the Mystic Heart of the Baha’i Faith, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 4 and 5, University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall, Whitewater.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 5, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Pesticide training: 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Pesticide applicator certification. 262-741-4963 or email gonzalo.vega@wisc.edu.
Senior travel: 10 a.m., Feb. 7, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Whitewater Middle School, 401 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
Buckthorn bonfire: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 8, Bromley Woods nature preserve, W5798 Greening Road, Whitewater. Volunteer to help the Geneva Lakes Conservancy. Hot chocolate and coffee.
Stage show: “Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m, Feb. 12, and 10 a.m., Feb. 14, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 donation to benefit charity.
Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.