Community calendar

Author visit: 2 p.m., Jan. 31, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Wisconsin native Bill Stokes will discuss his book “Margaret’s War.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Whitewater cleanup: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 31, volunteers clean up Effigy Mounds Preserve. Contact Eric Boettcher, 262-473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov.

Wood carving: 10 a.m., Feb. 1, Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 William St., Williams Bay. Nancy and Roger Odalen, Norwegian wood carving and folk art.

Dungeons & Dragons: 2 p.m., Feb. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Baha’i service: 10 a.m., Feb. 2, the Mystic Heart of the Baha’i Faith, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 4 and 5, University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall, Whitewater.

Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 5, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.