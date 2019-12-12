Community calendar

Stage show: ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ Geneva Theatre Actors Guild production, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11, and 10 a.m., Dec. 13, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 13, the Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Santa event: ‘Cookies with Santa’ and craft fair, Geneva National Resort, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14, swim and racquet club. Residents only. 262-245-9759.
Blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.
Santa visit: From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Dec. 21, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Cookies, photos with Santa, make ornaments.
Winter solstice: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 21, White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Candlelight hikes, music, food, bonfire, storytelling and stargazing.
Church play: ‘The Hopeful Shepherd,’ Trinity Community Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 21, and 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Dec. 22, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. 262-279-3052.
Blood drive: 10:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 23, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.