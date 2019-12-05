Community calendar

Craft fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 7, Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Free admission.

Book sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Books, DVDs, CDs and more. Fundraiser for Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library.

School event: “Waffles with Santa,” 7:30 to 11 a.m., Dec. 7, Lakeland School, W3905 County Road NN, Elkhorn. Breakfast $8, $6 under age 10, free under age 5. Photos with Santa 9:15 to 10:45, $8 each. Choir, raffles, crafts. Friends of Lakeland School.

Victorian Christmas: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Entertainment, games, children’s crafts, refreshments. 262-248-6060.

Cookie walk: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church, 715 Wisconsin St. in Lake Geneva. Proceeds will go towards local charitable organizations.

Audubon society: 11:30 a.m., Dec. 8., Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. Auctions, brunch and more. Tickets $25. Call 262-684-5193 for reservations.