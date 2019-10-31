Diabetes counseling: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 and every Wednesday until Dec. 4, “Healthy Living with Diabetes” class, Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. $10. Registration required. 262-741-3309.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 30, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hotel opening: Halloween grand opening event, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, I-43 and state Highway 67, Elkhorn. Food, entertainment, trick or treat. 262-723-1888.
Monthly meeting: 10 a.m. Nov. 1, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
Buddhist monk: Special service, 10 a.m., Nov. 3, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, featuring Bhante Sujatha of the Blue Lotus Buddhist Temple and Meditation Center in Woodstock, Illinois.
Organ award concert: 5 p.m., Nov. 3, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Advanced tickets are $15 for concert and $35 for concert and dinner. For more information, visit www.holycommunionlakegeneva.com or call 262-248-3522.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 5, UW-Whitewater, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Nov. 5, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.
Spaghetti Supper: Carryouts 4 p.m., dinner 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5, Delavan United Church of Christ Congregational, 123 E. Washington St., Delavan. Advance tickets: $10 adults, $4 ages 5 to 12. Door tickets: $11 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12. 262-728-2212 for more information.
Winter crafts: Free adult program, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Register in person or at 262-275-5107.
Financial aid workshop: College Goal Wisconsin will host a financial aid workshop 6 p.m., Nov. 6, Badger High School, Recital Hall, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Representatives from College Goal Wisconsin will help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. for more information, visit www.collegegoalwi.org.
Chamber mixer: Multiple chambers of commerce network scramble, 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, Burlington Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Breakfast, breakout sessions, promote your business.
Free program: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Valley of the Kings volunteer to discuss the animal sanctuary/retreat in Sharon.
Hunters event: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Southern Lakes Church, N6686 Highway 12, Elhkorn. Free event to prepare for hunting. 262-742-2366 or visit www.slefc.org.
Spaghetti dinner: Williams Bay Scouts BSA Troop 237 spaghetti dinner, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 9, Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie St. $12 adults, $8 children ages 4 to 9.
Holiday seminar: 3 to 5 p.m., Nov. 10, Calvary Community College, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. “Surviving the holidays” seminar about dealing with an ending marriage during the holidays. Register to attend at CalvaryCommunity.net/engage.
“The Dining Room” presentation: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will present “The Dining Room” 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 and 10 a.m., Nov. 15 at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. The cost is a suggested $10 donation. The proceeds will benefit the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Open mic: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 15, annual fall open mic community event, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad, Elkhorn. Free event open to the public for performing or listening. LGBT-friendly. 248-3159.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.