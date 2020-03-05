Community calendar

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 4, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Spring crafts: 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 4, Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana. Create a book themed spring planter for free. Call (262) 275-5107 to register.
Trip registration: 10 a.m. March 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting. Register for club’s trips from April through June. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792 for details.
Beer and wine tasting: 5 to 8 p.m., March 6, Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Dress up as favorite character, beer and wine tasting with vendors. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door.
A Night of Jazz: 7 p.m., March 7 at Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Performances from Badger High School’s jazz workshop, jazz ensemble and musical guests. Cost is $5 at the door.
Volunteer work: Free workshop, volunteer recruitment and management, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., March 10, Walworth County government center, 100 W. Walworth Ave., Elkhorn, room 214, presented by county volunteer services, 262-741-4223.
Church breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 14, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road in Genoa City. Cost $5. For more information, call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.
Joint replacement seminar: 6 p.m., March 17, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, N2950 WI-67, Walworth. Learn about advances in joint replacements. Free admission with dinner provided.
Mini Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, Aram Public Library’s lower level meeting room, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Children’s and teen books, DVDs, CDs, cookbooks and more for 50 cents each, three for $1. Call 262-728-3111 for details.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.