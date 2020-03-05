Community calendar

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 4, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Spring crafts: 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 4, Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana. Create a book themed spring planter for free. Call (262) 275-5107 to register.

Trip registration: 10 a.m. March 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting. Register for club’s trips from April through June. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792 for details.

Beer and wine tasting: 5 to 8 p.m., March 6, Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Dress up as favorite character, beer and wine tasting with vendors. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door.

A Night of Jazz: 7 p.m., March 7 at Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Performances from Badger High School’s jazz workshop, jazz ensemble and musical guests. Cost is $5 at the door.

Volunteer work: Free workshop, volunteer recruitment and management, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., March 10, Walworth County government center, 100 W. Walworth Ave., Elkhorn, room 214, presented by county volunteer services, 262-741-4223.