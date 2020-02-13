Community calendar

Stage show: “Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12, and 10 a.m., Feb. 14, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 donation to benefit charity.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 14, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Ecology program: “Gardening to Combat Global Change,” ecologist Laura Ladwig, 10 a.m., Feb. 15, South Kettle Moraine State Forest Headquarters at S91W39091 Highway 59. Free admission.

Bird count: Great Backyard Bird Count, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Feb. 16, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy at 251 Elkhorn Rd., Williams Bay.

Chili Cook-off: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 16, The Bottle Shop, 617 W, Main St., Lake Geneva. $8 entry and $25 to compete.

Free skiing: Military members, a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 21, Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Active military members ski free and discounts for family members.

Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.