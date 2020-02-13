Community calendar

Stage show: “Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12, and 10 a.m., Feb. 14, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 donation to benefit charity.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 14, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Ecology program: “Gardening to Combat Global Change,” ecologist Laura Ladwig, 10 a.m., Feb. 15, South Kettle Moraine State Forest Headquarters at S91W39091 Highway 59. Free admission.
Bird count: Great Backyard Bird Count, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Feb. 16, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy at 251 Elkhorn Rd., Williams Bay.
Chili Cook-off: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 16, The Bottle Shop, 617 W, Main St., Lake Geneva. $8 entry and $25 to compete.
Free skiing: Military members, a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 21, Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Active military members ski free and discounts for family members.
Dungeons & Dragons: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Ecology talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. “Ecological Responses to Climate Change: Lessons from the Past,” Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting. Free, open to public.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Women’s health: Women’s Health Day event, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 28, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, N2950 state Highway 67, town of Geneva. Event is free and open to anyone, with complimentary lunch. RSVP by Feb. 26 at 888-39-MERCY.
Fish fry: 4 to 7 p.m., every Friday, Feb. 28 through April 3, St. Benedict Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana. Food served at 4:30 p.m. $12 adults, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 4 and younger.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., March 3, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.