Community calendar

Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.
Artists event: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Featured artists Kasey Karstetter and Roberta Gifford Karstetter. Refreshments.
Blood drive: 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
Star gazing: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, celebration star-gazing party, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 23, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Free admission.
Red kettles: Nov. 23 at Piggly Wiggly and Walmart, Lake Geneva. Volunteers ring bells for 11 days to raise funds for homeless shelters and a rehab facility/summer camp in East Troy.
Holiday market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Crafters, bake sale, concessions, hands-on craft project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. www.trinityfamilychurch.com
Birds presentation: 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Lakeland Audubon Society meeting. UW Geology Museum scientist presentation.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Pie Fest: After 7 p.m. services Nov. 27, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. All-you-can-eat pies.
Tree lighting: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 30, Abbey Resort, Fontana. Santa visit, hot cocoa and cookies, music and family activities.
Beef cow/calf meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. UW-Extension Beef Team sponsor. Includes refreshments, speakers. Call 262-741-4962 for details.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67, town of Geneva.
Retro foods: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Informal discussion on recipes and foods from the past. Make a childhood recipe to share at the event. Call 262-275-5107 for details.
Club meeting: 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club’s members-only meeting for Christmas celebration.
Santa breakfast: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dec. 7, Badger High School commons, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Breakfast, photos with Santa. $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for kids under 3. Benefits the Badger music department.
Craft fair: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 7 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Free admission.
Audubon society: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8., Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. Auctions, brunch and more. Tickets $25. Call 262-684-5193 for reservations.
“Tales of Lake Geneva”: The Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission will present “Tales of Lake Geneva” 2 p.m., Dec. 10 at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva. The presentation will be a part of the museum’s Tuesday @ 2 program series. The event is free, but a $5 donation will be accepted for non-members.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 13, The Cover of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.