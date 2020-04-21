Community garden plots available

Community garden plots available

{{featured_button_text}}
County garden plots

The Walworth County Community Garden has plots available for rent.

 Contributed photo

The University of Wisconsin-Extension has plots available to rent at the Walworth County Community Garden.

Community gardens provide common ground for people to grow plants. Individuals who participate in the community garden will need to follow safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19.

Garden organizers are asking participants to practice social distancing, not share tools and to wear gloves. Any gardener who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19, or have come in contact with someone who has, are not to come to the garden.

The Walworth County Community Gardens are located on the south side of County Road NN, just west of the new Lakeland School and across the street from the Lakeland Health Care Center.

There are four different plot sizes to rent: 20 ft. x 30 ft. for $35; 20 ft. x 20 ft. for $25; 10 ft. x 20 ft. for $15, and raised beds for $10. The garden plots will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Water available at the garden and plots will be lightly tilled. Weather permitting, the garden will be open the first Friday in May. For registration forms and information on the community garden, please visit https://walworth.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/community-garden/ or call the UW-Extension office at (262) 741-4951 and leave a detailed message with your name, phone number and address.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
New theater in Lake Geneva
Resorter

New theater in Lake Geneva

In February, Beth Tumas opened the Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, next door to another business she owns, The Bottle Shop. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics