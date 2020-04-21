Community garden plots available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Wisconsin-Extension has plots available to rent at the Walworth County Community Garden.

Community gardens provide common ground for people to grow plants. Individuals who participate in the community garden will need to follow safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19.

Garden organizers are asking participants to practice social distancing, not share tools and to wear gloves. Any gardener who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19, or have come in contact with someone who has, are not to come to the garden.

The Walworth County Community Gardens are located on the south side of County Road NN, just west of the new Lakeland School and across the street from the Lakeland Health Care Center.

There are four different plot sizes to rent: 20 ft. x 30 ft. for $35; 20 ft. x 20 ft. for $25; 10 ft. x 20 ft. for $15, and raised beds for $10. The garden plots will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Water available at the garden and plots will be lightly tilled. Weather permitting, the garden will be open the first Friday in May. For registration forms and information on the community garden, please visit https://walworth.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/community-garden/ or call the UW-Extension office at (262) 741-4951 and leave a detailed message with your name, phone number and address.