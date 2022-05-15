Community-wide garage sale set for May 27-28 in Williams Bay

Bargain hunters will be on the prowl over Memorial Day Weekend as the Williams Bay Recreation Department hosts its sixth annual community-wide garage sale in the village.

Williams Bay Recreation Department director Dave Rowland said the community-wide garage sale typically registers 20-25 sellers, but has had as many as a record 45. Rowland said Memorial Day Weekend will likely see additional unregistered garage sales occurring in The Bay as well.

Sale dates are Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, with maps detailing addresses, hours and item descriptions for registered sale locations available both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Williams Bay Recreation Department’s lakefront office at 15 E. Geneva St.

Sale locations will also be entered online at yardsaletreasuremap.com, where a printable map will be available.

“There are a lot of people coming into town checking out all the garage sales,” Rowland said of the popular annual community garage sale event. “It’s a great area and there are a lot of great things being sold, a lot of antiques, a lot of childrens toys, a lot of household and furniture items.”

Rowland encourages bargain hunters to make plans to spend the day in Williams Bay.

“Memorial Day Weekend, the area is beautiful,” he said. “Once you’re done with the garage sales, it’s a beautiful area to check out. Sit at the beach, sit at the park, hit the local restaurants, hit the shops. It’s a great area for people to garage sale, relax for a little bit, and then head back to all the garage sales.”

For more information, call 262-686-8001, email wbrecdept.com or visit rec@williamsbay.org.

