Como Community Cares continues work to connect neighbors, plus the winners of its snowman contest

Como Community Cares continues work to connect neighbors, plus the winners of its snowman contest

Como Community Cares, a local community organization, is continuing its mission to connect area residents through social and service activities and events. They recently hosted a cookout at the lake and, before the snow melted, they held a snowman building contest.

First place went to the Herwald family, winning $75. Second place went to Sophie and Brie Duble, winning $50. Third place was a tie, with two teams winning $25 each. Third place went to Colton and Stacey Lazzaroni for their Packer snowman and to Peyton and Parker Pena for their tropical-themed snowman.

