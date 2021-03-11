Como Community Cares continues work to connect neighbors, plus the winners of its snowman contest

Como Community Cares, a local community organization, is continuing its mission to connect area residents through social and service activities and events. They recently hosted a cookout at the lake and, before the snow melted, they held a snowman building contest.

First place went to the Herwald family, winning $75. Second place went to Sophie and Brie Duble, winning $50. Third place was a tie, with two teams winning $25 each. Third place went to Colton and Stacey Lazzaroni for their Packer snowman and to Peyton and Parker Pena for their tropical-themed snowman.