Como community collects donations for Twin Oaks shelter

This holiday season, Como community members are reaching out to the area’s less fortunate families. Local community group Como Community Cares has organized a gift and donation drive for the residents of Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien.

Como Community Cares is hosting the drive in partnership with Como Community Church, Lake Como Beach Women’s Club and Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth.

“We’re hoping to give some people a really nice Christmas,” Deborah Bromeland, treasurer at Como Community Cares said.

Como Community Cares is in its second year of operation. The organization now includes about 30 members, Bromeland said, who work together to build community in Como.

Last year, the group’s offerings included an ice skating rink on Lake Como, a summer fundraiser, and notes and sweets left on neighbors’ doors for Valentine’s Day.

“Our goal is not to be huge,” Bromeland said. “Just to do things that will create a smile on somebody’s face without making a big deal of it.”

As a humble, homegrown organization, Como Community Cares felt an affinity for the modest 12-room homeless shelter off Highway 14 in Darien. When it came time to select an organization to support this holiday season, Twin Oaks felt like the right choice.

“It’s small, and we’re small,” Bromeland said.

The Twin Oaks shelter operates out of a converted roadside motel built in the 1930s. Twin Oaks’ parent organization, Community Action, Inc. (CAI) took over the site in 1992.

Since then, Twin Oaks has been Walworth County’s only 24/7 homeless shelter for families and individuals. The shelter’s budget and operations rely heavily on community support.

Bromeland is hoping to collect essential items like new twin-size bedding, and gift cards for gas and groceries.

“They’re on their own out there,” she said. “They have to depend on themselves for transportation.”

Essentials also include cleaning and hygiene products like paper towels, laundry detergent pods, body soap and disinfectant wipes.

Como Community Cares will also be collecting toy donations for the children at the shelter. In the coming weeks, Twin Oaks will release more detailed wish lists based on the families’ needs.

More information about the shelter’s needs can be found at the Twin Oaks webpage and Facebook page.

Community members interested in giving to the Como donation drive have a choice of three collection points:

Como Community Cares is collecting donations at the Home Cleaning Service offices at 1050 Carey St., Lake Geneva. Como Community Church is taking donations at their W3901 Palmer Rd. location, and so is United Church of Christ at 111 Fremont St. in Walworth.

Lake Como Beach Women’s Club is taking donations at the Lake Como Clubhouse, located at W3730 Club House Drive. Donors who cannot travel to a drop-off site should reach out to Como Community Cares for pickup, Bromeland said.

Donations should be made prior to Saturday, Dec. 11. On delivery day, actors playing the roles of Santa, Rudolph and the Grinch will bring the gifts in a pickup truck to the Twin Oaks families.

“We thought the kids would get a kick out of seeing the characters,” Bromeland said.

More information is available at the Como Community Cares website and Facebook page.

Como Community Cares is hosting their second annual cookie exchange on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Lake Como Clubhouse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to this event, Bromeland said.

“Our motto is ‘turning neighbors into friends,’” she said.

