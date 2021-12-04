Como community collects donations for Twin Oaks shelter

This holiday season, Como community members are reaching out to the area’s less fortunate families. Local community group Como Community Cares has organized a gift and donation drive for the residents of Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien.
Como Community Cares is hosting the drive in partnership with Como Community Church, Lake Como Beach Women’s Club and Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth.
“We’re hoping to give some people a really nice Christmas,” Deborah Bromeland, treasurer at Como Community Cares said.
Como Community Cares is in its second year of operation. The organization now includes about 30 members, Bromeland said, who work together to build community in Como.
Last year, the group’s offerings included an ice skating rink on Lake Como, a summer fundraiser, and notes and sweets left on neighbors’ doors for Valentine’s Day.
“Our goal is not to be huge,” Bromeland said. “Just to do things that will create a smile on somebody’s face without making a big deal of it.”
As a humble, homegrown organization, Como Community Cares felt an affinity for the modest 12-room homeless shelter off Highway 14 in Darien. When it came time to select an organization to support this holiday season, Twin Oaks felt like the right choice.
“It’s small, and we’re small,” Bromeland said.
The Twin Oaks shelter operates out of a converted roadside motel built in the 1930s. Twin Oaks’ parent organization, Community Action, Inc. (CAI) took over the site in 1992.
Since then, Twin Oaks has been Walworth County’s only 24/7 homeless shelter for families and individuals. The shelter’s budget and operations rely heavily on community support.
Bromeland is hoping to collect essential items like new twin-size bedding, and gift cards for gas and groceries.
“They’re on their own out there,” she said. “They have to depend on themselves for transportation.”
Essentials also include cleaning and hygiene products like paper towels, laundry detergent pods, body soap and disinfectant wipes.
Como Community Cares will also be collecting toy donations for the children at the shelter. In the coming weeks, Twin Oaks will release more detailed wish lists based on the families’ needs.
More information about the shelter’s needs can be found at the Twin Oaks webpage and Facebook page.
Community members interested in giving to the Como donation drive have a choice of three collection points:
Como Community Cares is collecting donations at the Home Cleaning Service offices at 1050 Carey St., Lake Geneva. Como Community Church is taking donations at their W3901 Palmer Rd. location, and so is United Church of Christ at 111 Fremont St. in Walworth.
Lake Como Beach Women’s Club is taking donations at the Lake Como Clubhouse, located at W3730 Club House Drive. Donors who cannot travel to a drop-off site should reach out to Como Community Cares for pickup, Bromeland said.
Donations should be made prior to Saturday, Dec. 11. On delivery day, actors playing the roles of Santa, Rudolph and the Grinch will bring the gifts in a pickup truck to the Twin Oaks families.
“We thought the kids would get a kick out of seeing the characters,” Bromeland said.
More information is available at the Como Community Cares website and Facebook page.
Como Community Cares is hosting their second annual cookie exchange on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Lake Como Clubhouse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to this event, Bromeland said.
“Our motto is ‘turning neighbors into friends,’” she said.
Christmas 2021: 15-plus Lake Geneva area holiday events and parades you don't want to miss
Geneva Lake Museum Parade of trees
Parade of Trees — Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2022, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.” People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite. Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more details.
Grand Geneva Gingerbread House Walk
Gingerbread House Walk — The display opens Sunday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Area residents of all ages and skill sets display their gingerbread masterpieces all season long at Grand Geneva.
The creations can be viewed on the upper level, in Galewoods B/C. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.
Resort guests can view these fabulous creations daily from 8am-8pm. Local residents and the community are invited to experience the Gingerbread House Walk Sunday-Thursday from 8am-8pm
Grand Geneva's Illumination Ceremony
Illumination Ceremony — Nov. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva.
Only guests at Grand Geneva can watch as they turn on over 2 million holiday lights throughout the resort, followed by a fireworks display.
Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom.
People will gather by the resort’s large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. for the illumination countdown and fireworks.
(The public can likely see the fireworks from around the Home Depot parking lot.)
Santa Cruises
Santa Cruises — Nov. 26-28, Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-30, available times vary, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Take a 40-minute lake tour of lighted displays along Geneva Lake, then sneak a peak at Santa’s Hideaway to find out who’s on his “Nice List” this year. John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com.
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.
A Chicago Christmas
A Chicago Christmas — Dec. 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Hear Christmas season classics and hits by the group Chicago, courtesy of Chicago Rewired. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Lake Geneva Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Christmas tree lighting ceremony — Dec. 3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Prepare for a festive evening in the park. More details to be announced. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or streetsoflakegeneva.com.
Elkhorn tree lighting
Elkhorn Tree Lighting — Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Veterans Park, downtown Elkhorn. Followed by the Let It Glow drive-through event (see below). Visit elkhornchamber.com for updates.
Let It Glow at Walworth County Fairgrounds
Let It Glow — Dec. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free holiday festival hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Burlington's Frozen Fantasy Christmas parade
“Frozen Fantasy” Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., downtown Burlington. Sweets, happiness, and fantastical floats through historic Burlington, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Wehmhoff Square Park. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on-hand for the lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet after the parade, meeting children. Carolers, hot chocolate and more in the park. For more information, email info@burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.
Sharon Victorian Christmas
Victorian Christmas — Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sharon. Old fashion Christmas event to feature carolers, artists, carriage rides, santa and more. Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Visit historicdowntownsharon.com for updates.
Holiday cookie sale
Holiday Cookie Sale — Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon or sold out, First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Freezin for a Reason
Freezin for a Reason — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food. Visit freezinlakegeneva.org.
Christmas Card Town Parade
Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn. The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Lake Geneva's Electric Christmas Parade
Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva. For the 46th annual parade, the theme is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” Go to visitlakegeneva.com for event updates and more.
East Troy Santa Parade train and East Troy light display
Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.
Light Up Lyons
Light Up Lyons — Dec. 4, 5 p.m., downtown Lyons. From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street. Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m. after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap. Visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for full event schedule.