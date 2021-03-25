Competitive race for Town of Linn election

LINN — The Town of Linn will receive a new clerk and at least one new supervisor following April elections, as incumbents for both positions have chosen not to seek reelection.
Current town clerk Rose Miller and town supervisor Tim Rasch did not file candidacy papers and will step away from their elected positions following the April 6 spring elections.
Rasch declined to comment on his decision to not seek reelection.
“I’d rather not talk about it,” Rasch said. “I’m just going to go out quietly.”
The clerk seat will be filled by either Charles Roan or Alyson Morris and the empty supervisor seat will be filled by either Tom Leonard or James Livingston.
Morris could not be reached for comment.
Incumbent Supervisor Chris Jones will also be defending her seat against challenger Maureen Zimmerman.
Below are candidate responses to questionnaires regarding their run for town positions:
Supervisor 1
Maureen Zimmerman:
What is your current occupation?
Originally from Oak Park, Illinois, I earned a nursing degree from Triton College; and later completed my bachelor of arts degree at Rosary College (now Dominican University). I worked as a surgical oncology nurse at Rush University Medical Center and as a trauma nurse at Northwestern University Medical Center, both in downtown Chicago.
Following my nursing career, I served on several fundraising guilds, namely Children’s Memorial Hospital Medical Center and West Suburban Hospital Medical Center. I also volunteered time with Community Response, an HIV/AIDS support network.
In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn?
In 1985, the Zimmerman’s purchased their home in Lake Geneva, and in 2010 I became a full-time resident. After joining St. Francis de Sales Parish, I continued my community work by serving on the Parish Renovation and Rehabilitation Finance Committee. As a board member for the Black Point Historical Preserve, I serve as secretary. I continue to uphold my foundation in nursing by serving on the Aurora University School of Nursing and Allied Health/George Williams College of Nursing Advisory Council.
Have you ever held any elected or non-elected positions with the Town of Linn?
For the Town of Linn, I was a member of the Comprehensive Twenty Year Plan Committee, continue serving as an election poll worker, and as a member of the Plan Commission.
Me and my husband, Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD, have one daughter, an attorney in Chicago.
Why did you decide to run for town supervisor this year?
The recent challenges and divisions that the majority of voters and taxpayers in Linn have endured with the threats of lawsuits, and the loss of local autonomy and self-governance, at the hand of some in leadership, is what led me to my decision to run for Supervisor 1. I believe holding an elected office is a privilege, not an entitlement.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? Are there any areas of the town you feel need to be improved and if so, how would you go about improving them?
Among the staff, various committee members, and voters, I see a wariness and fatigue that, as a Board Supervisor, I’d like to help alter by opening communication and collaboration; by reinforcing respect in the workplace and decreasing the micromanaging; and eliminating the strife, threats and working at cross purposes to one another. At that point, we’ll all have trust and confidence that the proper road work, equipment maintenance, purchasing, bill payments, and so forth, are being handled well, without resorting to the hiring of forensic accounting firms and outside law firms.
Are there any particular skills you feel like you would be able to bring to the board if elected?
My nursing background, particularly triage, gave me the skillset to quickly organize, analyze, and make do with limited or finite supply, in this setting, tax dollars. And it’s my training and natural ability to collaborate and work as a team member that is ultimately in the best interest of our Linn voters.
Anything else?
My natural optimism and generosity of spirit makes me a refreshing choice for voters and taxpayers of Linn
Chris Jones:
How many years in total have you served as town supervisor?
27 years in total, having served the citizens of the Town of Linn.
Are there any town accomplishments you feel you were influential in completing during your time on the board? Explain.
As a town board supervisor there’re no personal accomplishments. I worked with others on committee and board members to move issues along for the benefits of all the taxpayers. Policy making requires group consensus there is no I in the team.
Do you feel there are any long-term effects of the public’s decision to revoke then reinstate the town’s village powers? Explain
No. The Town meeting is a channel that citizens have a right to change certain aspects of their government. With the influx of out of state people of differing viewpoints, I think we have not seen the last of the community becoming more involved in government regulation, which is great for the community.
What is your current occupation?
Owner and operator of two agri-business in Linn for 53 years. I manage finances, employment issues, and equipment issues on a daily basis.
In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn (community groups, schools, public service, etc.)
I am a lifelong resident and have been involved and have served 4-H for over 40 years, at the local, county and state levels, as well as the Walworth County Fair Foundation Board and State 4-H Foundation. I have served on a number of positions at Linn Presbyterian Church. I have been involved and have a long working relationship with Walworth County officials and numerous state officials, as well as local committees GLEA, Lake Use Committee and Lake Geneva Conservancy. I work closely with NRCS on storm water management to preserve Geneva Lake. My business supports school fundraiser in the community.
Why did you decide to run for town supervisor this year?
There are many issues that are still in planning stages as we move past COVID-19. Taxpayers are feeling the effects of inadequate broadband with kids in virtual classes and parents working from home. Policy issues regarding fire and emergency medical services are evolving at all levels of government; these issues need to move forward and be resolved with adequate funding options through the grant processes.
What would you like to accomplish if elected again? Are there any areas of the town you feel need to be improved and if so, how would you go about improving them?
More transparency in local government operations and budgeting by getting more people involved in committee meetings. Better web page design so it more user-friendly, return to a quarterly newsletter again since not all people have a computer. Revisit “official posting” sites for upcoming meetings. Streamline process to obtain more grants for more projects within the Town.
Are there any particular skills you feel like you contribute to the board?
Years of experience, financing, equipment repair, storm water management, writing grants.
Do you believe you would be able to collaborate well with other supervisors and leaders in the town if reelected?
Having worked for years with the current Board, I have no reason to doubt we all want the same thing. Sometimes there will be disagreements, we have to communicate better. We must follow the law.
Is there anything else you’d like to share?
Residents may contact me with questions at 262-749-8366
Supervisor 2
Jim Livingston:
What is your current occupation?
I have been a full-time resident of Linn Township for 33 years. I earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Milwaukee School of Engineering and am a licensed professional engineer.
I am retired from Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin. I was the director of operations for the laundry division, a 150-employee operation that serves hospitals and the U. S. Navy.
In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn?
I have attended Linn Presbyterian Church for many years and have helped with the bi-annual rummage sale. I have attended every fire department pig roast.
Have you ever held any elected or non-elected positions with the Town of Linn?
I have been a Linn Sanitary District commissioner for 31 years. During my tenure, the District has implemented a sanitary management plan; developed and implemented a district-wide septic inspection program; and set up a well testing program for private wells.
Why did you decide to run for town supervisor this year?
I am running for town supervisor because I can be a positive voice for the town and its government. I attend a lot of the town board meetings and am concerned with the adversarial tone the meetings have taken in the past year or so. Town government is a small body of people that need to work together for the good of the town. It is understandable that there will be disagreements but government needs to function.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? Are there any areas of the town you feel need to be improved and if so, how would you go about improving them?
I would like to help put the board back on a path of working together to provide effective government for the Town of Linn. This is a great place to live and the Town has a staff of experienced employees. Collaboration between employees and elected officials can be improved and I want to contribute to that. I also want to improve communication with all residents, and property owners in the Town of Linn.
Are there any particular skills you feel like you would be able to bring to the board if elected?
My career in engineering and operations management allowed me the opportunity to successfully work with a wide range of people and serve many customers. I believe this experience prepared me to work with the town board members and the Town of Linn residents.
Do you believe you would be able to collaborate well with other supervisors and leaders in the town?
I will be able to work with board members and town staff. I am committed to being a team player, an independent listener, and a responsible supervisor for my town.
Tom Leonard:
What is your current occupation?
My wife and I own and operate a trucking business
In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn (community groups, schools, public service, etc.)
I was the third generation of my family to be on the Town of Linn Fire Department. I was a member for a couple of years. My grandfather was a charter member. I was a member of Linn 4-H, my son is a member and another son will be active as life comes back together post COVID. I am currently a member of the St. Francis De Sales School Advisory Board.
Have you ever held any elected or non-elected positions with the Town of Linn? Explain.
I am on my seventh year on the Town of Linn protective services committee. I have worked with the chiefs of police and fire along with town board members. Together we have helped keep our departments staffed and ample resources. We have also given residents better services.
Why did you decide to run for town supervisor this year?
I decided to run because the current supervisor decided not to run. I have worked well with him and the chairman on protective services, so I felt I would be a good fit on the board.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? Are there any areas of the town you feel need to be improved and if so, how would you go about improving them?
I would like to get a more structured budget. First step would be working with committees and board members to establish better rotation schedules for town assets. I would also like to control spending. I would hope other town board members would share the same interests, so it would be easy to work together and achieve this.
Are there any particular skills you feel like you would be able to bring to the board if elected?
As a business owner, I’ve learned to be efficient with employees. I also want to utilize every asset to it’s fullest. Lastly, I want to operate inexpensively. These are things that would benefit Town of Linn taxpayers.
Do you believe you would be able to collaborate well with other supervisors and leaders in the town?
Absolutely. I have worked well with my colleagues on protective service, and that would be the same on the board.
Is there anything else you’d like to share?
I really want to serve the Town of Linn as a supervisor. I have lived here most of my life. I want my children to raise their children here. If anyone has questions for me please call me at 262-206-1521. Thank you for this opportunity!
Town Clerk
Charles Roan:
What is your current occupation?
Self-employed. I have various assets to manage that produce income.
In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn (community groups, schools, public service, etc.)
I have gone to all of the town board and committee meetings, in person or by phone, so that I know the current township status. I participated in the Nature Park outreach when the Boy Scouts were putting up bird houses.
Have you ever held any elected or non-elected positions with the Town of Linn? Explain.
I have not held any elected or appointed Linn township positions, but I did run for Linn clerk in 2018.
Why did you decide to run for town clerk this year?
I ran against the current clerk in 2018 and she has decided not to run again. I see that as another opportunity to serve Linn taxpayers.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? Are there any areas of the town you feel need to be improved and if so, how would you go about improving them?
I would like to see the town website more user-friendly. Comments from the past clerk/treasurer suggest that the website meeting minutes need to be kept current and accessible to the taxpayers.
Are there any particular skills you feel like you would be able to bring to the board if elected?
The clerk position is not about collecting money, it is about record keeping and data entry. As an RN, I think I can do that quite well using a computer, Quickbooks, or any other application. Also, it is important to keep the board apprised of meeting postings required by statute so that the taxpayers have proper notification.
Do you believe you would be able to collaborate well with the town supervisors and other officials in the town?
The Town of Linn is a diverse community where everyone is invited to engage in the issues that one feels is important. I believe listening and respectful dialogue with all people is essential to a public position.
Is there anything else you’d like to share?
I would like to see the township open its offices. All other government buildings in the state are open to serve the public.