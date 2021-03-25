Competitive race for Town of Linn election

What is your current occupation?

My wife and I own and operate a trucking business

In what ways are you involved in the Town of Linn (community groups, schools, public service, etc.)

I was the third generation of my family to be on the Town of Linn Fire Department. I was a member for a couple of years. My grandfather was a charter member. I was a member of Linn 4-H, my son is a member and another son will be active as life comes back together post COVID. I am currently a member of the St. Francis De Sales School Advisory Board.

Have you ever held any elected or non-elected positions with the Town of Linn? Explain.

I am on my seventh year on the Town of Linn protective services committee. I have worked with the chiefs of police and fire along with town board members. Together we have helped keep our departments staffed and ample resources. We have also given residents better services.

Why did you decide to run for town supervisor this year?

I decided to run because the current supervisor decided not to run. I have worked well with him and the chairman on protective services, so I felt I would be a good fit on the board.