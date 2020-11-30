Complaint: Online shopping fight, drinking leads to bail jumping charges for Delavan man

DELAVAN — A 34-year-old Delavan man has been charged with felony bail jumping following an alleged night of drinking and a fight that stemmed from online shopping.

According to Bret Beaster’s criminal complaint he was out on bond for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. As a condition of his bond he was not allowed to drink alcohol.

But on Nov. 20 police were called to a Delavan home after Beaster reportedly had been drinking all night. He was reportedly upset over a recent online purchase that his girlfriend had made.

When police arrived, Beaster was sleeping and he told police he didn’t think the fight was a big deal.

He submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test and test showed a .093 blood alcohol level. He was then arrested and transported to Lakeland Medical Center for a blood draw.