Concerns brought up about ax throwing facility proposed in Lake Geneva

Axe throwing has become a popular activity in surrounding areas, and it could be landing in the City of Lake Geneva in the near future.
Madelyna Kelly of Bad Axe House LLC presented plans for the Bad Axe House, 253 Center St., Suite 900, to Lake Geneva aldermen during the Aug. 2 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.
Kelly said axe-throwing facilities have opened in communities such as Milwaukee, Chicago, West Dundee, Illinois and McHenry, Illinois, and she would like to bring such a business to Downtown Lake Geneva.
"It's just to give the tourists and the locals another activity to do out in town," she said. "It's a new activity that's become very popular out in the cities."
Bad Axe House would feature seven indoor axe-throwing lanes, lounge and reception area. Kelly said she plans to offer some food items as part of the business.
"The food that I would like to serve would be just appetizers like from an air fryer and maybe pizza," Kelly said. "If we do chili cook-offs or soup cook-offs, I would like to do that as well."
Bad Axe House also is set to feature beer and wine, and Kelly is seeking a fermented malt beverage "Class B" liquor license and a wine "Class C" liquor license from the city.
Alderman John Halverson said he is concerned about awarding liquor licenses to an axe-throwing business because of potential safety issues.
"My son-in-laws do this, and it seems incredibly dangerous to me, especially when you mix alcohol with it," Halverson said. "It's inside, and I see a lot of problems."
Alderman Ken Howell said he also is concerned about potential safety issues regarding the proposed business.
"I personally find it very hard to ok a business that is involving axe throwing," Howell said.
Kelly said alcohol would be monitored closely, and customers would not be allowed to participate if they appear to be intoxicated.
"If somebody comes in noticeably drunk, they won't be served. Then if they're noticeably drunk, they're not going to be served and we will keep on eye on how many beers they have, because axe throwing is pretty intense," Kelly said. "So we don't want anybody who is drunk in there, and anybody who is slurring their words, looking tipsy, they also will be leaving."
Kelly said the facility will be staffed with "axe masters" who will explain safety procedures to customers and monitor their behavior.
"The 'axe masters' are people who introduce themselves when a new party comes in and tells them the safety plans and how to throw an axe, where to stand, what we won't tolerate and how to play the game," Kelly said. "The 'axe master' is also the one who will oversee their table for menu ordering, and if they're drinking, keep an eye on that and the food, as well."
Kelly is set to present more detailed plans regarding the proposed axe-throwing facility to the plan commission members, Aug. 15. She said once she receives city approval, she will begin renovating the building for the axe-throwing business.
"If they accept it, then we will be renovating that whole spot, because the bathrooms need to be ADA compliant," Kelly said. "We're going to be putting in the lanes. There will be a total of seven lanes, then there will be cages in between so nobody from neither lane is bouncing axes off of each other."
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would like to see more detailed plans regarding the business before granting the liquor licenses.
"I know axe throwing is becoming very popular. I know a bunch of people who have done it, and it is fun," Hedlund said. "I just don't feel comfortable with your business plan as it is presented in your application. I'm not sure about the facility you want to use. I think it might be small."
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like the business to be approved by the plan commission before voting on the liquor licenses.
"I think it's out of order," Fesenmaier said. "I would rather see the plan approved and a detailed map."
Howell told Kelly he would like to view a video of axe-throwing activities to have a better idea of what it entails.
"If you can, that would help me quite a bit to see it in action," Howell said.
After some discussion, the aldermen unanimously approved to hold off voting on the liquor licenses until the Aug. 16 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting. The liquor licenses also have to be approved by the full city council.
"This is not a turn down," Howell told Kelly. "This is just for coming back with a little more information."
