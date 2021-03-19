Condition of man injured in Highway 12 accident is improving

The condition of a man who was injured in an accident that occurred March 16 on Highway 12 is improving.

Edgar Gomez, 41, of Beach Park, Illinois is still in the intensive care unit at the Froedtert Hospital Wauwatoso, but he has mobility, according to his sister, Judy Gomez.

"It's looking positive. We're in good spirits," Judy Gomez said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Edgar Gomez was involved in a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 12, west of the Highway 120 overpass, March 16.

Captain Mark Moller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department, reported during the day of the crash, that the accident involved a semi-truck and a car, and the driver of the car, Edgar Gomez, was transported to the Froedtert Hospital by ambulance.

The accident shut down portions of Highway 12 for several hours.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Rescue, Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the accident.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.