Congrats kids: Check out this week's Lake Geneva area academic honors

Caleb Massarelli, of Genoa City; and William Denten, of Lake Geneva, started classes at Carthage College, in Kenosha.

Lindsay Bland, of Lake Geneva, played Amelia in “Vanity Fair,” a digital production at UW-Whitewater. Bland is studying elementary education at UW-W.

Erin Bailey, of Walworth, was named to the all-disciplines Laurel Honor Society in spring 2020. Bailey is majoring in politics and government and communication. Parents are Jeffrey and Margaret Bailey.

Patrick Maloney, of Lake Geneva, graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a bachelor’s of science degree in kinesiology and health in sport leadership and management.

Jacquelyn Schimke, of Elkhorn, won a 2020 Outstanding Adult Student Award at UW-Whitewater, where she is studying special education.

David Drettwan, of Elkhorn, received the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University, in Berea, Ohio. An Elkhorn High School graduate, Drettwan is majoring in voice performance.