Congrats! Lake Geneva area academic honors

Elizabeth Klein, Burlington; Madisyn Frank, of Lake Geneva; Sophia Parisi, of Twin Lakes; and Olivia May, Elkhorn, are all on the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 women’s soccer team. Klein and May were also in all 23 team matches in 2019. May finished with one goal and five assists. Klein posted one game-winning goal.

Dillyn Ivey, of Elkhorn, will compete for the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 volleyball team.

Will Hamilton, of Lake Geneva, will compete for the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 men’s soccer team.

Gabriel Steurer and Michael Steurer, both of Elkhorn, have been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s cross country team for the 2021-22 academic year. Bob Jones University is in Greenville, South Carolina.

Margaret Stehno, of Lake Geneva, is on the 2021 Spring Dean’s List at Hiram College, Hiram, Ohio.

Regan Cassidy, Grace Elmudesi, Chase Hodkiewicz, Ryan Johnson and Nicole Koziol, all of Lake Geneva; and Ava Mannion and Anderson Olivieri, both of Genoa City, made the 2021 Spring Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, in St. Paul, Minnesota.