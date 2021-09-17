Congrats! Lake Geneva area academic honors

Elizabeth Klein, Burlington; Madisyn Frank, of Lake Geneva; Sophia Parisi, of Twin Lakes; and Olivia May, Elkhorn, are all on the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 women’s soccer team. Klein and May were also in all 23 team matches in 2019. May finished with one goal and five assists. Klein posted one game-winning goal.
Dillyn Ivey, of Elkhorn, will compete for the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 volleyball team.
Will Hamilton, of Lake Geneva, will compete for the UW-Whitewater’s 2021 men’s soccer team.
Gabriel Steurer and Michael Steurer, both of Elkhorn, have been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s cross country team for the 2021-22 academic year. Bob Jones University is in Greenville, South Carolina.
Margaret Stehno, of Lake Geneva, is on the 2021 Spring Dean’s List at Hiram College, Hiram, Ohio.
Regan Cassidy, Grace Elmudesi, Chase Hodkiewicz, Ryan Johnson and Nicole Koziol, all of Lake Geneva; and Ava Mannion and Anderson Olivieri, both of Genoa City, made the 2021 Spring Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Will Hamilton, Courtney Oomens, Jackie Carper, Madisyn Frank and Meadow Warren, all of Lake Geneva; and Luke Umnus, Vince Umnus and Olivia May, all of Elkhorn, were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Lauren Humphreys, of Lake Geneva; and Delayne Shawback, of Elkhorn, were Iowa State University College of Human Sciences Dean’s List honors students in spring 2021. The university is located in Ames, Iowa.
James A. Langes III and Julia Langes — both graduates of Badger High School — received master’s degrees through the online program at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. They both completed the masters in business administration program at the university.
Courtney Gunville, of Lake Geneva, was the UW-Madison spring 2021 recipient of fundamental geographic information services (GIS) certificate. She received a summer internship titled Using GIS to Examine ADA Accessibility at Coastal Access Sites in Wisconsin with Wisconsin Sea Grant.
Brygida Boryczka, Kenzie M. Trosclair and Jose B. Garcia Martinez, all of Lake Geneva, were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Viterbo University in La Crosse.