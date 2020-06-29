Congratulations to students honored for their achievements

David Baker, Lake Geneva, who is studying music at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, helped create DanceScapes 2020, a dance performance that showcases students’ choreographic voices.
Hailey Davis of Lake Geneva was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Andrew Bryson, of Elkhorn; and Ashley Gaura, of Genoa City, received master’s degrees from Boise State University, in Boise, Idaho. Bryson’s degree was in athletic leadship. Gaura obtained her in educational technology.
Sarahi Monterrey, a former Lake Geneva resident and Badger High School student, received UW-Whitewater’s Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement. An English learner teacher at Waukesha North High School, Monterrey was recognized for her career developing bilingual curricula and advocating dual-language programs.
Komi Yenkey, of Whitewater, was one of five 2020 UW-Whitewater Outstanding Student Award winners. The award includes a $1,000 scholarship.
Luke Bourneuf, of Fontana, received a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College, in De Pere.
The Geneva Lake Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded $1,000 scholarships to six area high school seniors pursuing STEM majors in college — Anna Dickfoss and Hannah Rabenhorst, both of Lake Geneva; Ashley Kaddatz, of Genoa City; Melissa Konkel, of Elkhorn; Sophie Marsh, of East Troy; and Taylor Ritchey, of Sharon.
Caitlin Feerick, of Elkhorn; and Jackie Carper, of Lake Geneva, won 2020 Communication Department Excellence Awards from UW-Whitewater.
Kiersten Olsen, of Lake Geneva, received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University, in Rootstown, Ohio.
Anna Kuhtz, of Elkhorn, received the Glen and Beth Thompson History Scholarship at the Honors Convocation hosted by the Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Michael Steurer, of Elkhorn, was named to the Spring 2020 Deans List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Nicholas Blair, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Deans List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Alexis Kokodynski, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Spring 2020 Deans List at Northeastern University in Boston.
Graduating from UW-Milwaukee are Genoa City students Jorge Mayorga IV, Michelle Mays and Heather Schutte; Lake Geneva students Jillian Brenner, Lisa Ceisel, Janelle Detina, Garret Poissant and Ellis Tonozzi; and Katherine Oja, of Walworth.
Patrick Ring, of Lake Geneva, made the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Blake Wisdom, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Anna Kuhtz, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Amelia Hayden, of Sharon, received a FFA Scholarship from Domino’s Pizza.
Derek and Nicole Warnstedt, of Lake Geneva; and Alexis Oswald, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.
Kampbell Hehr, of Fontana, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University, in Atlanta.
Erin Callahan, of Williams Bay, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Mary Schwarz, of Lake Geneva; and Jeremy Graham, of Elkhorn, made the 2020 Spring Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, Iowa.
Numerous area students were recently recognized for maintaining high grade point averages during the spring 2020 semester at UW-Stevens Point. Highest honors: Colin Aspinall and Christopher McKay, both of Lake Geneva; Makenzie Lueck, of Walworth; and Natasha Trush and Brooke Wellhausen, both of Williams Bay. High honors: Rylyn Donahue, Kenna Kramer and Kyle May, all of Lake Geneva. Honors: Anastasia Demco, of Fontana; Joshua Brumm, Shannon Brumm and Clifford Miller, all of Genoa City; and Brent Kruizenga, of Walworth.
Isabella Peetz, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Monmouth College, in Monmouth, Illinois.
Isabella Carter, Sydney Collins and Jordan Mitchell, all of Lake Geneva, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Katelyn O’Brien, of Williams Bay, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio.
Jackie Falotico, of Lake Geneva, received a master of science degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
Sydney Collins and Jordan Mitchell, both of Lake Geneva, received bachelors degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
Jackie Carper, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Academic Honor Roll at UW-Whitewater.
