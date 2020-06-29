Congratulations to students honored for their achievements

Blake Wisdom, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Anna Kuhtz, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.

Amelia Hayden, of Sharon, received a FFA Scholarship from Domino’s Pizza.

Derek and Nicole Warnstedt, of Lake Geneva; and Alexis Oswald, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.

Kampbell Hehr, of Fontana, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University, in Atlanta.

Erin Callahan, of Williams Bay, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Mary Schwarz, of Lake Geneva; and Jeremy Graham, of Elkhorn, made the 2020 Spring Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, Iowa.