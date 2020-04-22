Congratulations to these local heroes of the coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is the latest installment of local heroes of the coronavirus crisis, nominated by readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Scroll down for details on how to nominate someone:

Alma “Pidge” Peters: “In addition to her never-ending dedication to gathering food and medicine and checking on multiple vulnerable neighbors in our apartment complex, Pidge graciously lets me use her cellphone and drives me, often last minute, to do similar errands to assure seniors and persons with disabilities do not experience unnecessary disconnections in health/welfare benefits.” — Nominated by Andrea Nafziger Christian, Lake Geneva

Sally Lee: “My friend Sally is an excellent sewer, and she took the time to make cloth masks for her co-workers at the Fontana Public Library. She dropped mine off this afternoon, as well as one for each of my sons. She says elastic has been hard to find, but I’m sure she’d be happy to make more masks if she had some. Thanks to Sally for putting her hobby to good use.” — Nominated by Laurie Cornue, Lake Geneva