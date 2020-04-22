Congratulations to these local heroes of the coronavirus outbreak

Here is the latest installment of local heroes of the coronavirus crisis, nominated by readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Scroll down for details on how to nominate someone:
Alma “Pidge” Peters: “In addition to her never-ending dedication to gathering food and medicine and checking on multiple vulnerable neighbors in our apartment complex, Pidge graciously lets me use her cellphone and drives me, often last minute, to do similar errands to assure seniors and persons with disabilities do not experience unnecessary disconnections in health/welfare benefits.” — Nominated by Andrea Nafziger Christian, Lake Geneva
Sally Lee: “My friend Sally is an excellent sewer, and she took the time to make cloth masks for her co-workers at the Fontana Public Library. She dropped mine off this afternoon, as well as one for each of my sons. She says elastic has been hard to find, but I’m sure she’d be happy to make more masks if she had some. Thanks to Sally for putting her hobby to good use.” — Nominated by Laurie Cornue, Lake Geneva
Donna Jovani: “Donna Jovani of Lake Geneva was busy driving around last week, dropping off boxes of food to those who need it. After I thanked her for what she was doing, she said: ‘This world is filled with good-hearted people. Extraordinary efforts by so many heroes in these troubled times warms my heart.’ She definitely counts as one of these good-hearted people. — Nominated by Laurie Cornue, Lake Geneva
To nominate your own coronavirus local hero, send your nomination in the style shown here by email to swilliams@lakegenevanews.net.
