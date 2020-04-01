You are the owner of this article.
Congratulations to these local heroes of the coronavirus outbreak
Congratulations to these local heroes of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus local heroes clip art

Here is the first installment of local heroes of the coronavirus crisis, nominated by readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Scroll down for details on how to nominate someone:

Joe Zindrick: “He’s retired and volunteers at his local church’s food pantry (Emmanuel United Church). He’s been working daily picking up donations from local stores, packing items, organization of inventory and providing curbside pickup for many in our community.” — Nominated by Sherry Oja, Walworth

Shannon Blay: “I want to say thank you to Shannon Blay for spearheading ‘Operation Feed the Kids,’ during spring break for the Lake Geneva School District. Anyone is able to take the free meals, and Shannon has gone above and beyond creating this and serving her community like she does best.” — Nominated by Keely Lofy, Lake Geneva

Yvonne Alcozer: “She always goes beyond her job description. She helps all customers equally in the pharmacy. Covers necessary shifts, since it’s easier for her, since she has no children. Has held her position as pharmacy btech for 5+ years because she lives her career. Stay safe and healthy, Daughter No. 2.” — Nominated by Sandra Alcozer, Walworth

Some residents along Delavan Lake: “Many of the residents along Delavan Lake are using their spare time to take walks along the lake and bringing garbage bags I order to pickup the garbage along the ditches. But they are being careful. They use ‘grabbers’ to pick up anything and are wearing gloves. I applaud them.” — Nominated by Gerri Green, Delavan

Wendy Lockhart: “Wendy took it upon herself to get a food drive going for the Elkhorn district families. She collected food and gift cards for distribution. This was done as soon as school was out so the kids had food to eat.” — Nominated by Theresa Boeger, Elkhorn

To nominate your own coronavirus local hero, send your nomination in the style shown here by email to swilliams@lakegenevanews.net.

