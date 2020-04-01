Congratulations to these local heroes of the coronavirus outbreak

Here is the first installment of local heroes of the coronavirus crisis, nominated by readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Scroll down for details on how to nominate someone:

Joe Zindrick: “He’s retired and volunteers at his local church’s food pantry (Emmanuel United Church). He’s been working daily picking up donations from local stores, packing items, organization of inventory and providing curbside pickup for many in our community.” — Nominated by Sherry Oja, Walworth

Shannon Blay: “I want to say thank you to Shannon Blay for spearheading ‘Operation Feed the Kids,’ during spring break for the Lake Geneva School District. Anyone is able to take the free meals, and Shannon has gone above and beyond creating this and serving her community like she does best.” — Nominated by Keely Lofy, Lake Geneva

Yvonne Alcozer: “She always goes beyond her job description. She helps all customers equally in the pharmacy. Covers necessary shifts, since it’s easier for her, since she has no children. Has held her position as pharmacy btech for 5+ years because she lives her career. Stay safe and healthy, Daughter No. 2.” — Nominated by Sandra Alcozer, Walworth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.