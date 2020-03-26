Congressman defends vote against coronavirus relief

Lake Geneva’s new congressman is defending his vote against a bill designed to provide federal relief to Americans during the coronavirus emergency.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, was among 40 members of the House of Representatives to vote March 14 against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The measure would provide funding for more coronavirus testing, ensure sick leave for displaced workers, and grant tax credits to affected businesses.

President Trump signed an amended version of the bill into law on March 18.

Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, said he voted against the bill because he believed it was too hard on small business owners.

“We need to support job creators, not penalize them,” he said in a statement.

Steil was elected in 2018 to replace longtime Congressman Paul Ryan, a former speaker of the House, in a district that includes Lake Geneva and extends from Janesville to Kenosha.