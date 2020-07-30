Conservation advocates honored with awards as Wisconsin's best

“I remember distinctly lying on my back near the shore and looking up and watching the trees,” he said. “So I’m kind of a tree guy, and you just develop from there.”

For the four years that Charles Colman chaired the Geneva Lake Conservancy board, he helped push the group to be more proactive in both purchasing and protecting land.

He said the Gathering Waters award is a nice surprise for he and his wife.

“I don’t need to be out front very much,” he said. “But when you do work for a long time on one thing and then you do get thanked for it, it’s pretty nice.”

Dianna Colman has recently been in the spotlight for her role in conserving the historic Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. Now, she is busy working to conserve the surrounding property on the Yerkes campus.

To help maintain a park-like setting around Yerkes, she is using historic maps and aerial drone footage to determine which trees have been on the property for generations and which ones have grown more recently.