Conservation group secures easement to protect lakefront forests

Though portions of the property previously existed on a primary environmental corridor — a designation limiting development and ensuring a majority of the property would remain forested — the new easements will further limit the scale of future development that can occur.

The conservancy announced the easements Feb. 25.

Happ said native plants are also being planted to reduce erosion and add to the forests.

The easement properties are owned by Ted and Christine Brownstein and another owner who wants to remain anonymous.

Christine Brownstein said her father purchased the property in 1951, when she was just 1 year old. She recalls spending summers at the small lake home as a child, swimming, sailing and her favorite activity — exploring the sprawling woods with her brother.

As an adult, Christine said she became concerned that the woods she admired as a child would be cut down if the family lost control of the site in the future. Many trees were razed on neighboring lots to make room for construction of new homes.

“Little by little, I’ve watched them being eaten up,” she said. “The places I played as a child, all the sudden there’s a house there, the woods are gone. I just feel like I want to preserve those trees.”