Conservation group secures easement to protect lakefront forests

FONTANA — A new conservation easement on Geneva Lake’s north shore will add seven acres of environmentally sensitive land to the existing 2,700 acres already protected by the Geneva Lake Conservancy.
The easement will protect lakeside oak forests on two private properties along the north lake shore in the town of Linn, and will restrict large-scale development on the properties for years to come.
The two easement properties will not be open to the public, but will prevent further development on the plots, which already house residential structures.
Janet Happ, director of development for the Fontana-based conservancy, said before the easements, both of the properties could have been divided into smaller lots, which could have caused more development and congestion on the lake from piers and boats.
She added that in addition to the ecological value of preserving the forests, potential environmental damage on the land and watershed caused by construction will been prevented.
“If there had been building, construction is one of the primary causes of erosion, and that brings phosphorus into the lake,” she said.
Phosphorus is a chemical commonly found in fertilizers that can cause excessive algae bloom in bodies of water and reduce recreational appeal.
Though portions of the property previously existed on a primary environmental corridor — a designation limiting development and ensuring a majority of the property would remain forested — the new easements will further limit the scale of future development that can occur.
The conservancy announced the easements Feb. 25.
Happ said native plants are also being planted to reduce erosion and add to the forests.
The easement properties are owned by Ted and Christine Brownstein and another owner who wants to remain anonymous.
Christine Brownstein said her father purchased the property in 1951, when she was just 1 year old. She recalls spending summers at the small lake home as a child, swimming, sailing and her favorite activity — exploring the sprawling woods with her brother.
As an adult, Christine said she became concerned that the woods she admired as a child would be cut down if the family lost control of the site in the future. Many trees were razed on neighboring lots to make room for construction of new homes.
“Little by little, I’ve watched them being eaten up,” she said. “The places I played as a child, all the sudden there’s a house there, the woods are gone. I just feel like I want to preserve those trees.”
While a new home can be constructed on the property after the current one is torn down, the easements ensure the lots cannot be divided and that only another small home can be constructed, to prevent the need to cut down trees.
Geneva Lake Conservancy director Karen Yancey said the seven-acre easement, in a sense, is equally important as a much larger preserve established recently, because of the lakefront location.
If properties had been divided, Yancey said, there could have been higher density along the lakefront and a higher chance of pollution into the lake.
With oak forests taking about 100 years to develop, she added that it is disappointing to see forests destroyed on other parts of the lake.
“It is tragic, really, as it takes 100 years to replace them,” she said. “So, it was really inspiring that Ted and Christine wanted to protect theirs.”
