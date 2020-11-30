Construction of Lake Geneva police and fire storage building almost complete

The construction of a storage building that will be shared by the Lake Geneva police and fire departments is almost complete.

Representatives from Gillbanks Construction Inc. of Clinton is constructing the storage facility on the north side of the public works building, 1065 Carey St.

Both the police and fire departments plan to use the building to store equipment and vehicles.

City officials said both departments are in need of additional storage space.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a bid from Gillbanks Construction, Sept. 14, to build the facility for about $181,000.

The exterior of the building is almost complete, but the ceiling and the concrete floor still has to be installed.

Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said the building should be done in about a month, depending on the weather.

“Right now, it’s still warm enough to pour concrete,” Gritzner said. “Weather permitting, they will be pouring concrete for the floor within the next few weeks.”

Gritzner said he is impressed with the progress that has been made to the building so far.