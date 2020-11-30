 Skip to main content
Construction of Lake Geneva police and fire storage building almost complete
The construction of a storage building that will be shared by the Lake Geneva police and fire departments is almost complete.

Representatives from Gillbanks Construction Inc. of Clinton is constructing the storage facility on the north side of the public works building, 1065 Carey St.

Both the police and fire departments plan to use the building to store equipment and vehicles.

City officials said both departments are in need of additional storage space.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a bid from Gillbanks Construction, Sept. 14, to build the facility for about $181,000.

The exterior of the building is almost complete, but the ceiling and the concrete floor still has to be installed.

Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said the building should be done in about a month, depending on the weather.

“Right now, it’s still warm enough to pour concrete,” Gritzner said. “Weather permitting, they will be pouring concrete for the floor within the next few weeks.”

Gritzner said he is impressed with the progress that has been made to the building so far.

“It’s moving along quite fast,” Gritzner said. “We’re pleased with the progress.”

Capt. Mark Moeller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department said he also is pleased with the work that has been done to the building already.

“It will allow both departments to safely secure vital equipment,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “I’m grateful for the cooperation between the two departments and the city for making this happen.”

Gritzner said the building will allow the departments to house equipment that is currently difficult to store.

“Right now in one of our buildings, we can’t store temperature-sensitive equipment,” Gritzner said. “It can’t store certain equipment if it’s really cold or really hot. This building will allow us to store equipment whether it’s hot or cold, so that’s a benefit to us.”

