Construction worker hospitalized after Cedar Point accident

WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park neighborhood.

The worker fell approximately nine feet from the first floor of the residence, Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm said.

Williams Bay Police and Rescue responded to the scene alongside Fontana Rescue, with assistance from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Department. Williams Bay Police was not able to provide an update on the injured worker’s condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will likely be investigating the incident, Timm said.

