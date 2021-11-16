Construction worker hospitalized after Cedar Point accident

WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park neighborhood.
The worker fell approximately nine feet from the first floor of the residence, Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm said.
Williams Bay Police and Rescue responded to the scene alongside Fontana Rescue, with assistance from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Department. Williams Bay Police was not able to provide an update on the injured worker’s condition.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will likely be investigating the incident, Timm said.
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Watch now: Lake Geneva shore path Williams Bay to George Williams College
view from George Williams College
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Conference Point property
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Williams Bay's Plymouth Rock
Williams Bay's Plymouth Rock
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
The lake
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Entering Congress Club
Congress Club
Congress Club
Shore path by Congress Club
IMG_1154.JPG
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
The start of spring flowers
babbling brook
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay
Shore path: George Williams College to Williams Bay