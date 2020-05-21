Consultant laid out more aggressive referendum effort in Bloomfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Before voters rejected a referendum on merging with the village of Bloomfield, a paid consultant urged local officials to campaign for the measure by organizing supporters and devising a get-out-the-vote strategy.

Town and village officials jointly paid the consultant $5,000, but they dismissed most of the recommendations out of concern that actively encouraging voters to support the referendum would be improper.

Voters in the town rejected the April 7 ballot measure by a margin of 169 to 125 — with barely one-third of registered voters turning out — and dealt a possible death knell to a proposed boundary deal with the neighboring village.

An official with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities says town and village officials would have been within their rights to campaign for the referendum and to rally supporters, as long as they did so on their own time and at their own expense.

But town Chairman Dan Schoonover says officials believed that pushing a get-out-the-vote approach would have been improper.

“I feel we did everything we could,” Schoonover said. “As to if a promotion group would have helped, I would not know that.”