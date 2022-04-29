Contestants to strut their stuff during Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant

Several contestants will be strutting their stuff on stage to be crowned “Mr. Lake Geneva.”

Representatives from the nonprofit group Lakes Area LifeWay will host the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant 7 p.m., April 30 at the Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St.

During the pageant, 10 contestants will participate in a group dance, talent competition, beach wear competition, evening wear competition and interview segment for the “Mr. Lake Geneva” title.

The purpose of the pageant is to help raise money for Never Say Never, Inc., which plans to build an all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities in Lake Geneva’s Veterans Park.

Contestants include Sean Payne, Daniel Derrick Jr., Nicholas Nottestad, Micheal Giovingo, Scot Hodkiewicz, Paul Denecke, Simon Schuessler, James Gaugert, Daniel Zienktek and David Scotney.

Kelly Gerlitz, founder of Lakes Area LifeWay, said she developed the idea for the pageant to bring residents of different backgrounds together to participate in an enjoyable competition.

“The guys are across the board. It’s law enforcement, education, woodworking and restaurant owner,” Gerlitz said. “They’re all so active in the community in a wide variety of ways. Bringing them all together to support a cause, we love to see it.”

About half of the contestants’ scores will be based on how well they perform during the competition, and the other half will be based on how much money they raise for Never Say Never, Inc. through their campaigns.

The contestants have up until the day of the pageant to raise money for their campaigns.

“The community votes with their dollars to support whichever contestant’s campaign they wish to see win,” Gerlitz said. “They will have up until the actual night of the event for that.”

The top three contestants who raised the most money as of last week include Nottestad with $4,505; Derrick with $3,145; and Hodkiewicz with $2,700.

Members of the Lakes Area LifeWay Board of Directors began selecting the contestants in November 2021.

Gerlitz said several of the contestants were surprised to learn that they had been selected to participate in the competition.

“A lot of them didn’t think I was serious, then they realized it was real and they were like, ‘Oh my goodness Kelly, what have you done?,’” Gerlitz said. “But they’re so excited and they’re very supportive. A lot of them will do anything for a good cause.”

The contestants began preparing for the pageant and raising money for their campaigns in February.

“We’ve had them dancing and practicing their strut on the catwalk. They boys have been through the ringer,” Gerlitz said. “They are doing such a phenomenal job. It’s coming together so, so nicely.”

Holly Bromeland, member of Lakes Area LifeWay, said the pageant has created some friendly rivalries among the participants.

“It’s hilarious. They all want to win really badly,” Bromeland said. “It’s really great. Some of the boys didn’t know each other, so they’ve built some amazing relationships with one another.”

During the day of the pageant, each contestant will be assigned a pageant coach to make sure they are in their appropriate places during the event.

“We’re making sure that there’s another person to make sure they get to where they need to be when they need to be there,” Gerlitz said.

Giovingo, who is an assistant principal at Badger High School, said he is looking forward to participating in the pageant and helping to support Never Say Never, Inc.

“I love it. It’s right in line with what I do for a living, which is figuring out a way to help kids,” Giovingo said. “So the money being raised going to the adaptive playground is right up my alley.”

Giovingo said he has enjoyed rehearsing for the pageant with the other contestants.

“They made a mistake in asking me to do it, because they assumed I had a talent,” Giovingo said. “It’s been fun and humbling at the same time, and I’m surrounded by some pretty talented, funny guys. It’s been a good crew, and it’s been a good experience.”

Giovingo said Gerlitz is one of his former students and is excited that she is raising money for a good cause.

“She’s got the heart the size of Texas,” Giovingo said. “I think it’s another example of why I love this town, because people come together from different walks of life to try to help people out, and that’s the neat part of this town.”

Payne, who is a manager of Clear Water Outdoor, said preparing for the pageant has been a lot of work but also an enjoyable experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s actually a lot of hard work,” Payne said. “They got us doing a lot of stuff. Besides our bathing suit competition and talent competition, we’ve been practicing our dance. It’s been good.”

Payne said he was not going to participate in the pageant at first, but his wife and son convinced him otherwise.

“At first I said, ‘no,’” Payne said. “They said, ‘you’re doing it,’ so that’s why I’m doing it.”

Payne said he hopes people vote for a contestant to help raise money for the Never Say Never playground.

“It’s for the kids. It’s for the charity of Never of Say Never,” Payne said. “Any donations will be appreciated and will help out a good charity.”

The cost to attend the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant is $20, and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.lakesarealifeway.org, visiting Lakes Area LifeWay’s Facebook page or at the door.

Gerlitz said the initial goal was to raise $10,000 for Never Say Never, Inc. but they have already surpassed that amount so the goal now is to raise $20,000.

She said she is pleased with the support with the fundraiser has received. Officials from Lakes Area LifeWay have hosted other fundraisers for Never Say Never, Inc. in the past.

“We’re excited to support the Never Say Never playground. It’s cool to see that other nonprofits and other organizations are coming together now to support the Never Say Never playground, so we can see it get built,” Gerlitz said. “I cannot wait to celebrate the day we break ground and get that built.”

Gerlitz said she hopes to make the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant an annual event. She said, next year, she plans to have the community involved in selecting the contestants.

“Next year, we’re definitely going to open it up to the community to submit nominations, because we want the community to be involved in the process, as well,” Gerlitz said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.