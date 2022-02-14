Contractor sentenced to probation after family lost $1 million on Lauderdale Lake home construction

A local couple with a home on Lauderdale Lake is urging residents to take caution before hiring a contractor after their contractor was found guilty of stealing from them, causing them to lose about a million dollars.

General contractor, John Roberts, out of Elkhorn, was charged in 2019 with one count of theft by a contractor. He has since pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. On Jan. 7 Roberts was placed on five years of probation, which includes 10 months in the Walworth County Jail with work release.

One of the conditions to Robert’s probation is that he cannot be a general contractor where he has control over other people's money.

If his probation were revoked, he would be required to serve three years of confinement in prison.

Jeffrey Adams and wife Kelly hired Roberts as their contractor back in 2014 to work on the historical Deakin House, often referred to as the Boat House, located on Lauderdale Lakes in the Town of LaGrange.

Jeff's middle name happens to be Lauderdale and after discovering that the area was named after Jeff's ancestors, the couple decided to create it as a multigenerational home for their family.

The house, which is on Deakin Island dates back to the 1880s. It was formerly owned by Earl Deakin, who had a passion for speedboat racing and had one of the first registered cars in Chicago in 1902, according to an At the Lake feature on the home in 2016.

What started as a cabin became much larger when Earl Deakin and his wife added a garage, ballroom with opium den off to the side and a boat house with a private swimming pool incorporated into the design. Rumor has it that well-known Chicago gangsters including Al Capone himself visited the house over the years and Adams said there is evidence of a hidden escape route that had been built into the house.

However, the project to restore the home became a “living nightmare," Adams said.

Beyond problems with the house, which ultimately had to be torn down and rebuilt, were the bigger problems with the contractor.

Adams realized that Roberts began to change the cost of the project, originally $1.5 million, without any explanation.

He would change the cost of assigned work, increase the general contractor’s fee and the general conditions fee portions of the cost breakout sheet to his benefit, Adams said.

In the couple’s victim statement they wrote, “He unilaterally imposed change orders without first obtaining our written consent, as he was required to do under the contract.”

During the reconstruction of the home, Roberts walked off leaving the house with multiple damages.

There were leaks throughout the house, walls were not framed to plan, the deck railing on the upper floor was not built to code, among other issues.

However, the couple’s most shocking realization came after the fact. They discovered that Roberts was on probation in 2015 while working on their house.

Roberts had been criminally charged in DuPage County, Illinois with theft by contractor, arising out of another construction project he was involved with, Adams explained.

Upon further investigation, the couple found out that Roberts and his construction company, Premier Design, were named as defendants in at least 21 separate civil actions in Illinois, dating back to the 1990s.

“The one thing I wish we had known about and the extra step I wish we would have taken, was to take advantage of simple online searches to make sure there were no red flags,” said Adams.

With the online Wisconsin Circuit Court Access tool, Adams and his wife were able to search Robert’s online record. It was an “eye-opener”, he said.

“Our motivation was to do the right thing and get somebody off the street that’s harming others,” said Adams. “We also want to mention that there are resources out there to check people’s background.”

Adams’ wanted to make sure that Roberts could not continue being a contractor after not showing any remorse following his charges in 2015.

“A big portion of the legal challenges have concluded in our favor so that validation is helpful, but we still have a house that is not finished. We still have a year or two ahead of us,” said Adams.

Right now the family looks to move forward and are “happy to have this chapter closed.”