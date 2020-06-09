Coronavirus cancels Lake Geneva's free summer park concerts

The sounds of smooth jazz or alternative rock will not be heard this summer in Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
VISIT Lake Geneva officials have announced that they are cancelling their Concerts in the Park series this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
VISIT Lake Geneva president Stephanie Klett said she does not feel comfortable offering the free summer concerts, because of the risks involved for the large crowds that normally attend.
“We wanted to do it, but we didn’t feel that it would be safe to do,” she said.
Klett said several sponsors of Concerts in the Park also were reluctant to host the series this year because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“Our sponsors felt that it would not be in good form to hold the concerts, because there were too many variables,” she said.
The concerts normally take place for two hours on Thursday evenings, and this year were planned between July 2 and Aug. 13. The performances typically feature artists performing alternative rock, jazz, folk or bluegrass music.
VISIT Lake Geneva has a contract with the city to host the concerts at Flat Iron Park, as a way of attracting tourists to the community.
However, the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously agreed June 8 to cancel the summer music events in 2020.
City Attorney Dan Draper said because of the circumstances related to the coronavirus public health crisis, VISIT Lake Geneva would not be violating its contract with the city by dropping the concerts.
“Any other year, we would say, ‘You have to put on those concerts,’” Draper said. “But in light of this pandemic, I agree with Stephanie Klett that it would send the wrong message to hold this concert series.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she, too, agrees with cancelling the events to guard against spreading the coronavirus.
“It’s sad, but I feel it’s the right thing to do,” Straube said.
Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva officials based their decision, in part, on other concert events being cancelled this year, including Milwaukee’s Summerfest.
Five musical acts were already booked for Flat Iron Park this year, but officials held off scheduling other performers because of the uncertainty created by the public health crisis.
“Just about every concert series is cancelled,” Klett said. “When you have music and people are dancing, it’s hard to enforce social distancing guidelines.”
VISIT Lake Geneva plans to bring back the Concerts in the Park next summer.
“We should be back to normal next year,” Klett said. “Cancelling the series is just a one-year thing.”
