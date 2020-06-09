Coronavirus cancels Lake Geneva's free summer park concerts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sounds of smooth jazz or alternative rock will not be heard this summer in Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

VISIT Lake Geneva officials have announced that they are cancelling their Concerts in the Park series this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VISIT Lake Geneva president Stephanie Klett said she does not feel comfortable offering the free summer concerts, because of the risks involved for the large crowds that normally attend.

“We wanted to do it, but we didn’t feel that it would be safe to do,” she said.

Klett said several sponsors of Concerts in the Park also were reluctant to host the series this year because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“Our sponsors felt that it would not be in good form to hold the concerts, because there were too many variables,” she said.

The concerts normally take place for two hours on Thursday evenings, and this year were planned between July 2 and Aug. 13. The performances typically feature artists performing alternative rock, jazz, folk or bluegrass music.