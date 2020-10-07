Coronavirus causing financial crisis for Lakeland Animal Shelter

Papenfus said she is confident that the organization will emerge from the financial crisis and continue fulfilling its mission of caring for stray animals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are a vital, vital need,” she said. “We will overcome this, because we are making a difference.”

Perry said the organization has suffered about $200,000 in losses altogether this year.

Meanwhile, the number of stray animals coming into the shelter has jumped during the coronavirus, partly because many people impacted by the economic slowdown no longer can afford house pets.

Lakeland Animal Shelter normally gets an extra helping hand from visiting inmates at Ellsworth Correctional Center, a women’s prison in Union Grove. The prison sends women inmates to help clean and maintain the animal shelter.

But since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state has temporarily stopped sending women inmates out into the community. That leaves Perry and her staff to make up for the loss of six or seven women who worked about 12 hours a day inside the shelter.

With the loss of two other regular paid staff employees, the shelter is down to just a handful of people to clean and operate a 14,000-square-foot facility that is filled with animals who need daily feeding and cleaning.