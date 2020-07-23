Coronavirus kills two more in Walworth County — one under age 65

Walworth County has recorded two new deaths from the coronavirus, including a person in their 60s, the youngest yet.

It is the first time in six weeks that anyone from Walworth County has died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The total numbers of deaths locally has increased from 18 to 20.

County health officials said one new death involved a person in their 60s — under 65 — who had no known history of health problems and who died in the community, as opposed to inside a hospital or nursing home.

The other death involved a person in their 80s who had significant prior health issues and who died in a health care setting.

The county does identify local coronavirus patients or divulge other details about their cases.

Walworth County is approaching 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus also known as COVID-19. That means the caseload has nearly doubled in the past month, after reaching 500 cases during the third week in June.