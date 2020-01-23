Correction

×
George J. Spadoni Jr. is not a candidate for Fontana Village Board. Thomas E. Sullivan is a candidate for Fontana municipal judge. These entries were incorrect in the Jan. 16 edition.
Connor Carynski
