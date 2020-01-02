Correction

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Gary Gygax, the Lake Geneva creator of Dungeons & Dragons, once appeared in animated form on the TV show, “Futurama.” The wrong TV show was mentioned in an article in the Dec. 26 edition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.