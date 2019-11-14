Correction

×
Continue reading your article with a digital subscription.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
The last name of Tina Trahan, owner of the Stone Manor property in Lake Geneva, was misspelled in an article in the Oct. 24 edition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.