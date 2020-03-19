Corrections

×
Lindsay Bates, who once dated Milwaukee brewery shooting victim Dale Hudson, attended Badger High School. The school’s name was incorrect in the March 12 edition.
Gail Sumi of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities was quoted in the March 7 edition in an article was vaping. Her name was incorrect in the article.
