Could local municipalities impose additional restrictions?

One of the county’s top public health officials doesn’t anticipate a spike in coronavirus cases due to large crowds of tourists visiting the area.
Instead, Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director for the Walworth County Department of Health and Humane Services, said he anticipates seeing an increase in cases as more people are tested.
“I don’t have too much concern of it spreading, as it is already here,” he said.
After the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Ever’s “Safer at Home” order, which closed most businesses in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, large numbers of tourists have flocked to Lake Geneva and other parts of Walworth County.
Many of the visitors aren’t wearing masks or practicing six-foot social distancing guidelines. With the influx of visitors, multiple municipalities have placed some restrictions on public spaces.
In Williams Bay, the public beach is only accessible to its residents, and the city of Lake Geneva considered an ordinance that would require visitors to wear facemasks in areas where social distancing wasn’t possible.
The county’s health department can take some actions to curb the spread of contagious diseases. However, those actions are limited.
For example, Nevicosi said county officials cannot order the closure of a municipal park, and that decision would need to come from a local municipality.
During the “Safer at Home” order, Lake Geneva closed public parks, and it likely could do so again if elected officials felt it was necessary.
“My understanding is the city has the option to close city parks if we see a spike in cases,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said.
Nevicosi said the county’s health department cannot close all businesses countywide.
However, if an individual business is linked to an outbreak, the county health department can order it to close.
“Until we have that information, a health safety officer can’t act,” he said.
The county can also order a person who tests positive for the contagious coronations to self-quarantine.
“We can have a health safety officer restrict them to their home,” Nevicosi said.
Jennifer Miller of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people should still practice social distancing guidelines even though “Safer at Home” restrictions are no longer in place.
“Even though ‘Safer-at-Home’ was overturned and places are beginning to open, that doesn’t mean the virus has gone away,” she said.
Nevicosi also said with people returning to Walworth County, municipal leaders are reaching out to his department for suggestions on making community events safe.
“We’ve had a lot of towns call us to ask how they can make their festival safe,” Nevicosi said. “We recommend one person per 250 square feet. That seems like a large gathering, but that is a good distance to keep people safe.”
Miller cautions people to avoid large gatherings, wash their hands regularly and stay up home if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
“We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe from this virus,” Miller said.
