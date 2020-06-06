Could local municipalities impose additional restrictions?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the county’s top public health officials doesn’t anticipate a spike in coronavirus cases due to large crowds of tourists visiting the area.

Instead, Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director for the Walworth County Department of Health and Humane Services, said he anticipates seeing an increase in cases as more people are tested.

“I don’t have too much concern of it spreading, as it is already here,” he said.

After the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Ever’s “Safer at Home” order, which closed most businesses in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, large numbers of tourists have flocked to Lake Geneva and other parts of Walworth County.

Many of the visitors aren’t wearing masks or practicing six-foot social distancing guidelines. With the influx of visitors, multiple municipalities have placed some restrictions on public spaces.

In Williams Bay, the public beach is only accessible to its residents, and the city of Lake Geneva considered an ordinance that would require visitors to wear facemasks in areas where social distancing wasn’t possible.

The county’s health department can take some actions to curb the spread of contagious diseases. However, those actions are limited.