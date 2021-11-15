County administrator to conduct candidate workshop

County Administrator Mark Luberda will hold an informational meeting for interested residents and potential county board supervisor candidates who would like to learn more about the duties and responsibilities of county board supervisors.

The meeting will be held 6 p.m., Nov. 17 at the Walworth County Government Center, County Board Room 114, 100 W. Walworth St. in Elkhorn.

The workshop will provide an overview of Walworth County government and the responsibilities and time commitment generally required of county board supervisors.

The 90-minute class will provide an overview of what an individual could expect to experience while serving on the county board.

The program will outline the range of services provided by county government, summarizing the county’s budget, highlighting some of the legal rules under which supervisors must operate, addressing the relationship between the county board and other elected and appointed officials, and reviewing the committee structure.

For more information or to register, contact county administration at 262-741-4357 or send an email message to countyadministration@co.walworth.wi.us.