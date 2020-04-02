County announces winners of 2020 Conservation Poster Contest

Conservation Contest photo

An entry from the Walworth County Land and Water Conservation Department’s 2020 Conservation Poster Contest. This year’s theme was “Where would we bee without pollinators.”

The Walworth County Land and Water Conservation Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Conservation Poster Contest. The Department, with support from the Walworth County Land Conservation Committee, sponsors the annual conservation poster contest. This year’s theme, “Where Would We Bee Without Pollinators” generated entries from 42 participants enrolled in two county schools. Participants attend Traver School in Lake Geneva and East Troy Middle School. The winners of the Walworth County contest are as follows:

Grades 4-6:

1st Place: Madeline Daehn, Traver School

2nd Place: Madison Wojciuch, Traver School

3rd Place: Hailey Wojciuch, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Emma Larkin, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Yadira Castro, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Sophia Barrett, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Avery Acevedo, Traver School

Grades 7-9:

1st Place: Michaela Courtway, Traver School

2nd Place: Gabriella Zavaleta, East Troy Middle School

3rd Place: Joselyn Vina, Traver Middle School

Honorable Mention: Isaac Ayala, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Daisy Mercado, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Eric Street, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Ashlin Nottestad, Traver School

Honorable Mention: Molly Anderson, Traver School

The first place winners from our contest were forwarded on to the Southeast Area Contest. There, Michaela Courtway earned first place and Madeline Daehn earned second place for their posters. Michaela Courtway’s poster moved on to the state competition to be held at the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Annual Conference in Green Bay, WI on March 4-6, 2020. Contest entries can be viewed on the County’s website at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/766/Conservation-Poster-Contest.

