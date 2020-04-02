County announces winners of 2020 Conservation Poster Contest

The first place winners from our contest were forwarded on to the Southeast Area Contest. There, Michaela Courtway earned first place and Madeline Daehn earned second place for their posters. Michaela Courtway’s poster moved on to the state competition to be held at the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Annual Conference in Green Bay, WI on March 4-6, 2020. Contest entries can be viewed on the County’s website at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/766/Conservation-Poster-Contest.