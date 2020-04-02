County announces winners of 2020 Conservation Poster Contest

The Walworth County Land and Water Conservation Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Conservation Poster Contest. The Department, with support from the Walworth County Land Conservation Committee, sponsors the annual conservation poster contest. This year’s theme, “Where Would We Bee Without Pollinators” generated entries from 42 participants enrolled in two county schools. Participants attend Traver School in Lake Geneva and East Troy Middle School. The winners of the Walworth County contest are as follows:
Grades 4-6:
1st Place: Madeline Daehn, Traver School
2nd Place: Madison Wojciuch, Traver School
3rd Place: Hailey Wojciuch, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Emma Larkin, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Yadira Castro, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Sophia Barrett, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Avery Acevedo, Traver School
Grades 7-9:
1st Place: Michaela Courtway, Traver School
2nd Place: Gabriella Zavaleta, East Troy Middle School
3rd Place: Joselyn Vina, Traver Middle School
Honorable Mention: Isaac Ayala, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Daisy Mercado, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Eric Street, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Ashlin Nottestad, Traver School
Honorable Mention: Molly Anderson, Traver School
The first place winners from our contest were forwarded on to the Southeast Area Contest. There, Michaela Courtway earned first place and Madeline Daehn earned second place for their posters. Michaela Courtway’s poster moved on to the state competition to be held at the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Annual Conference in Green Bay, WI on March 4-6, 2020. Contest entries can be viewed on the County’s website at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/766/Conservation-Poster-Contest.
