County board chairman asks judge to toss out theft charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Cicchini said a Menards employee helped Esposito load the truck, and a guard working at the gate checked his receipt when he left.

When police went to Esposito’s home later that day, he could not produce a receipt showing he paid for the roofing materials.

Cicchini is also asking the court to throw out evidence and statements taken at Esposito’s home. In bodycam video released of the arrest, officers can be seen telling Esposito he was seen on camera taking the buckets of silicone without paying. He tells them he has a ticket for the material, then is unable to produce one after looking through files, telling the police he took the material but does not have a receipt.

A special prosecutor filed the felony charges against Esposito after reviewing video and other evidence from the store.

He is next expected in court Jan. 30 for a hearing on the motions. A Walworth County judge is hearing the case, with Kenosha County judges recusing themselves to avoid any conflict of interest.

Esposito, a Pleasant Prairie resident, was elected to the Kenosha County Board in 2010. He was county board vice chairman from 2016 through 2018, and became chairman in April 2018, his term running through 2020.