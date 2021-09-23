County budget includes funds for possible purchase of future park land - probably not Hilllmoor

Among the items included in the proposed 2022 Walworth County budget is additional funding for county parks.

The proposed budget includes a plan to build up the park department’s savings balance to $1.5 million by 2025 to have funds available if an opportunity comes up for a future investment in additional park land.

“Eventually, we may need some additional major investment or a new park acquisition. It would be prudent to have sufficient funding ready and available,” said Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda.

While many in Lake Geneva have discussed the possibility of purchasing the former Hillmoor Golf Course, Luberda said he doesn’t believe that is currently the plan. The Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has been working on a comprehensive plan and Luberda said they will be looking at the commission’s recommendations when deciding what future actions to take.