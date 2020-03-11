County creates new position to boost services for dementia

ELKHORN — Walworth County officials are hoping the addition of a new dementia care specialist in the county’s Department of Health and Human Services will provide more resources for an aging county.
Elizabeth Aldred, the director of health and human services, said her office received a state grant to create the new position to help people battling Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The position was approved in February by both the Health and Human Services Board and the county board.
With a combination of state grant funds and county funds, the position is expected to cost $94,000 a year, county records show.
Aldred said the dementia care specialist will help the county be better prepared to serve its population. Walworth County has a large population of people over the age of 60, and that number will continue to grow over the next 20 years, she said.
“We wanted to be proactive in the ways we can help expand services for people with dementia or families who have an individual in their family with dementia,” Aldred said.
Interviews with applicants for the new position have been conducted, and county officials hope to hire someone this month.
While other counties have received the same grant, Walworth County is the only county in southeastern Wisconsin to receive the state funds this year. The county is partnering with Racine County to provide the dementia care services in the Burlington area as well as Walworth County.
Walworth County Supervisor David Weber sees the new position as a chance to practice early detection of dementia.
“Sometimes, people are burdened with dementia problems, and they go on and on for a long time before they’re brought to the attention of the medical society,” Weber said. “The more I read and hear about the whole dementia problem, it sounds like if you catch it early enough, there are some techniques that can be used to keep it from rushing to a dramatic end.”
The county’s new dementia care specialist will not be doing this work alone, though.
Aldred said that the county is very dementia-friendly, and everyone from law enforcement, employers, social service workers and others have already been addressing the issue.
This new position, she said, will work closely with these groups and help the county provide resources and outreach related to dementia care.
“We wanted to have the opportunity to reach out into our community and work together to create a better, stronger community,” she said.
Charlene Staples, another county supervisor, who serves on the Health and Human Services Board, echoed the importance of joint efforts for the community.
Dementia is not an isolated disease, Staples said.
“This affects not only the person with this illness, but also the people who care for them and the community,” she said. “My hope with this position is that we will add support to our community.”