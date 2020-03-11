County creates new position to boost services for dementia

ELKHORN — Walworth County officials are hoping the addition of a new dementia care specialist in the county’s Department of Health and Human Services will provide more resources for an aging county.

Elizabeth Aldred, the director of health and human services, said her office received a state grant to create the new position to help people battling Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The position was approved in February by both the Health and Human Services Board and the county board.

With a combination of state grant funds and county funds, the position is expected to cost $94,000 a year, county records show.

Aldred said the dementia care specialist will help the county be better prepared to serve its population. Walworth County has a large population of people over the age of 60, and that number will continue to grow over the next 20 years, she said.

“We wanted to be proactive in the ways we can help expand services for people with dementia or families who have an individual in their family with dementia,” Aldred said.

Interviews with applicants for the new position have been conducted, and county officials hope to hire someone this month.