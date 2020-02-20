County criminal justice group going private to avoid open meetings law

The future of Walworth County’s embattled drug court program could be decided behind closed doors.
The Walworth County Board has dissolved a criminal justice group that was working to resolve disagreements over the operation of the six-year-old alternative court program for drug offenders.
But the group, known as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, will be reconstituted in a new privatized structure that will allow members to hold discussions out of public view.
Katie Behl, chairwoman of the group, said she hopes that being able to meet privately will make it easier for the group to end a year-long deadlock over the drug court.
“If it means that we’re going to have more fruitful discussions, I would be in favor of it,” Behl said. “I think it would be beneficial.”
The committee was created in 2005 by the county to bring together criminal justice agencies to review and make recommendations on law enforcement and related issues.
The group includes representatives of the courts, the sheriff’s department, health and human services, the district attorney and other county agencies.
Meeting quarterly, the group had a hand in launching alternative courts in Walworth County for drunken drivers and for drug offenders. Those courts allow offenders to avoid prison, in some cases, by complying with alternative treatment programs.
District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld last year raised objections to the drug court, questioning whether decisions should be left to judges or prosecutors about which offenders are assigned to the alternative program.
The disagreement continues unresolved, and participation in the drug court has dwindled to six offenders currently — far below the program’s potential to serve 25 offenders at a time.
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee has attempted to break the deadlock over the past year, and some county officials are uncomfortable with allowing the group to consider such important public business behind closed doors.
“I hate the idea of losing transparency,” County Supervisor Charlene Staples said as she and other county board members debated the subject.
The county board voted Feb. 11 to dissolve the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee so that the group can reform as a private organization unencumbered by Wisconsin’s open meeting rules for government bodies.
As a committee created by the County Board, the group was required to hold public discussions about public business, with exceptions for limited specific topics that include hiring or firing staff, getting advice in a lawsuit, and negotiating competitive contracts.
As a private group, those rules will not apply, and the public will not be guaranteed access to criminal justice meetings, discussions or decisions.
County Administrator Mark Luberda said he supports the change as a way to allow the criminal justice representatives to openly discuss “sensitive information,” such as the types of individuals qualifying for programs.
“It gives them a little more freedom,” Luberda said.
Although he was uncertain whether the change was directly related to ongoing controversy over the drug court, Luberda said of the committee’s desire for more privacy: “It would not be inconsistent with that.”
Wiedenfeld declined to comment.
Details of the committee’s new structure as a private group have not been announced.
At a Jan. 20 meeting of the county board’s executive committee, then-County Administrator David Bretl told supervisors that members of the criminal justice group became frustrated during a recent all-day workshop that was designed, Bretl said, “to restore some of the relationships” within the group.
Under the state’s open meetings law, the workshop was required to take place in public.
“There was no basis for a closed session,” Bretl said. “The media was there all day. And they (committee members) didn’t accomplish what they wanted to do.”
Staples questioned whether the county was making long-term changes with an important advisory group to accommodate short-term issues with “individual personalities.”
Other members of the executive committee, however, expressed concern that, without the ability to hold more closed-door meetings, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee might disband or refuse to address certain sensitive topics.
County Supervisor Daniel Kilkenny, who joined others in supporting the changes, said he agreed that having the group comply with the open meetings law would be ideal.
“I’d kind of prefer that they remain a public body and be careful and comply,” Kilkenny said. “But we can’t mandate that.”