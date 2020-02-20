County criminal justice group going private to avoid open meetings law

The future of Walworth County’s embattled drug court program could be decided behind closed doors.

The Walworth County Board has dissolved a criminal justice group that was working to resolve disagreements over the operation of the six-year-old alternative court program for drug offenders.

But the group, known as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, will be reconstituted in a new privatized structure that will allow members to hold discussions out of public view.

Katie Behl, chairwoman of the group, said she hopes that being able to meet privately will make it easier for the group to end a year-long deadlock over the drug court.

“If it means that we’re going to have more fruitful discussions, I would be in favor of it,” Behl said. “I think it would be beneficial.”

The committee was created in 2005 by the county to bring together criminal justice agencies to review and make recommendations on law enforcement and related issues.

The group includes representatives of the courts, the sheriff’s department, health and human services, the district attorney and other county agencies.